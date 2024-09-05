Jake McLaughlin Re-Signs with Coachella Valley

September 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that defenseman Jake McLaughlin has been re-signed for the 2024-25 season.

McLaughlin played in 51 games for the Firebirds' ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks, and registered 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists). The Hinsdale, IL native helped the Mavericks to a Western Conference Championship, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals for the second time in his career. McLaughlin was a member of the 2022 Florida Everblades Kelly Cup Championship team.

In addition to his time in the ECHL, McLaughlin appeared in two games with the Firebirds during the 2022-23 season and previously suited up for the Henderson Silver Knights and Milwaukee Admirals.

Before turning pro, McLaughlin played college hockey at the University of Massachusetts. In 138 games with the Minutemen, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder scored 10 goals and added 32 assists. McLaughlin's team won the Hockey East Regular Season Championship in 2018-19 and was named to the Hockey East's Third All-Star Team in 2019-20.

