Thunderbirds' Special Promotional Themes Unveiled

September 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are cranking up the volume on their impending ninth season of play in the American Hockey League with a loaded promotional schedule that features brand-new giveaways, returning staple events, and some never-before-seen elements at the Thunderdome.

It all starts on Saturday, Oct. 12 with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield. Before puck drop, fans can flock to the Plaza at MGM Springfield for the Community Bank N.A. season-opening Block Party, with support from the Springfield BID, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., featuring live music, food & drink to drop the puck on another magnificent season. The team anticipates a ninth consecutive Opening Night sellout and a 15th consecutive sellout dating back to last season.

In addition to the appearances below, fans can expect to see five specialty jerseys corresponding to the team's traditional theme nights: Teddy Bear Toss, Throwback Night, Ice-O-Topes Night, Military Appreciation Night, and Pink in the Rink. Should we do six specialty jerseys? Stay tuned for more info! The fan-favorite blue third jerseys will return this season on the following game nights: Friday, Oct. 25; Friday, Nov. 22; Tuesday, Dec. 31; Monday, Jan. 20; Friday, March 28; and Friday, April 18.

Noteworthy Themes & Appearances:

Boston Bruins' Anthemist Todd Angilly Sings & Bartends to benefit Square One on October 19

vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:05 p.m.

The unmistakable voice of TD Garden, Todd Angilly, will add a piece of Bruins' flair to the T-Birds' first matchup against their archrivals from Providence on Saturday, Oct. 19 as he sings the Star-Spangled Banner before showing off his other talents in the Breakaway Lounge as a celebrity bartender for the night; a portion of the proceeds will benefit Square One!

Boomer For President Night on November 2

vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:05 p.m.

Boomer for President bobblehead giveaway (2,500) presented by MassLive

Everyone's favorite mascot is on the Thunderdome ballot on Saturday, Nov. 2 as the T-Birds host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The first 2,500 fans through the doors at the MassMutual Center will receive a Boomer presidential bobblehead, compliments of MassLive.

Ring in the New Year

vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:05 p.m.

T-Birds commemorative Cowbell giveaway (3,000)

Pregame pickleball palooza presented by Joola & Happy Pickleball

Come celebrate the New Year at the Thunderdome where the first 3,000 fans will receive a special T-Birds commemorative cowbell! Not only are we ringing in the New Year, but we're also "dinking" it in! Interested pickleball players of all ages can come down for open-court play at the MassMutual Center Exhibition Hall before the I-91 rivalry closes out the 2024 calendar year! Participants will also receive a T-Birds paddle, courtesy of Joola Pickleball.

Everyone Gets Lei'd to Kick Off 2025 presented by A. Crane Construction on Jan. 3

vs. Rochester Americans, Friday, Jan. 3, 7:05 p.m.

Hawaiian lei giveaway (all fans)

Performance by Changes in Latitude

January means we're halfway to summer! It may be wintertime in New England, but inside the MassMutual Center, Springfield will morph into a tropical paradise for the MGM Springfield Pregame Concert Series with a performance by the premiere Jimmy Buffet tribute band, Changes in Latitude! All fans in attendance will receive a Hawaiian lei!

Cash in w/ Hugh "Cha-Ching" McGing Bobblehead on March 15

vs. Syracuse Crunch, Saturday, March 15, 7:05 p.m.

Hugh "Cha-Ching" McGing bobblehead giveaway presented by Stop & Shop (3,000)

One of the longest-tenured T-Birds gets his bobblehead this March 15. Veteran winger Hugh McGing's "Cha-Ching" persona will be brought to life for the first 3,000 fans to enter the MassMutual Center. It marks the second time in team history that a current player is immortalized in collectible form, joining Joel Hofer.

Returning T-Birds Traditions:

Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield ft. Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party with support from the Springfield BID

vs. Laval Rocket, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:05 p.m.

Rally towel & magnet schedule giveaway (all fans)

Before a ninth straight Opening Night sellout crowd enters the MassMutual Center, fans can flock to the Plaza at MGM Springfield for the Community Bank N.A. season-opening Block Party from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., featuring the band Fever, food & drink to drop the puck on another magnificent season, with support from the Springfield BID. Then make sure to head over to the MassMutual Center and be in your seats for 6:45 for Opening Night festivities!

Boos & Brews presented by Loophole Brewing & Easy Company Brewing

vs. Hershey Bears, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:05 p.m.

Giveaway item (TBD)

Here for the boos! This spooktacular night returns under a new name as fans 21 and older can enjoy a pregame beer tasting from various local and national craft breweries on the MassMutual Center concourse, presented by Loophole Brewing and Easy Company Brewing. Stay tuned for more information on a special giveaway item related to the tasting event!

Pucks & Paws presented by Pet Supplies Plus to benefit Foundation for TJO Animals

vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Friday, Nov. 15, 7:05 p.m.

T-Birds dog toy giveaway (all pups)

Two minutes for ruffing - we see no penalty there! Bring your four-legged friends for this pawesome atmosphere inside the Thunderdome. All fans bringing their pups will also feel the love from their pets as the good boys and girls will receive a dog toy giveaway! A portion of each dog ticket purchased that evening will benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals.

Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon Night

vs. Charlotte Checkers, Friday, Nov. 22, 7:05 p.m.

T-Birds Goalie Glove Oven Mitt giveaway presented by Performance Foodservice Springfield (3,000)

The Thunderbirds will again partner with Rock 102 for the annual Mayflower Marathon food drive at MGM Springfield. Bax & Nagle from Rock 102 will be on hand as stars for the evening as the Springfield community aims to set a new record in generosity. All non-perishable food donations will go directly to Springfield's Open Pantry. The first 3,000 fans through the doors will also receive a T-Birds goalie glove oven mitt giveaway presented by Performance Foodservice Springfield.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

vs. Hartford Wolf Pack, Saturday Nov. 30, 7:05 p.m.

Hockey Fights Cancer returns to the Thunderdome as we join together in the fight against cancer. With many activations throughout the night, a host of Springfield-area cancer charities will be benefactors through donations, auctions and more. Come out and tell us who you fight for.

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas - *Specialty Jersey*

vs. Rockford IceHogs, Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:05 p.m.

Adult-sized T-Birds jersey giveaway (2,500) courtesy of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas

A eighth consecutive storm of stuffed animals awaits on the first Saturday in December as the T-Birds invite fans to bring new stuffed animals into the MassMutual Center as part of the annual Teddy Bear Toss. When the T-Birds light the lamp with their first goal of the night, throw the bears & other stuffed animals onto the ice for collection and donation to youth in the greater Springfield area ahead of the holiday season! For the second straight year, the night will also feature a holiday-inspired jersey that you will want as part of your collection. The first 2,500 fans through the door will receive an adult-sized jersey giveaway, inspired by our speciality jersey that night, courtesy of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas!

Throwback Night presented by MassMutual - *Specialty Jersey*

vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:05 p.m.

Vintage pennant giveaway (4,000)

The Thunderbirds are throwing it back a generation (or two?) when they take to the ice against the P-Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 11, but you will have to wait to see which iteration of Springfield hockey's past we reminisce about! As usual, the night will also feature elements of the past throughout the game presentation and in-arena atmosphere. The first 4,000 fans will also get to take home a vintage Springfield hockey pennant!

Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank

vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:05 p.m.

This city's everyday heroes will be celebrated as the T-Birds honor emergency personnel from police, fire, and EMT services. Among the night's highlights is the intermission parade of emergency vehicles with full lights and sirens symbolic of their crucial role in our region.

Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise - *Specialty Jersey*

vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield's favorite family is once again the impetus for this yearly hit, as the T-Birds take on their alter-ego with the fifth installment of Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night. Join us as the 'Topes look to remain unbeaten with their cartoon moniker!

Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines - *Specialty Jersey*

vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:05 p.m.

T-Birds aviator sunglasses giveaway (3,000)

Springfield's annual nod to active and veteran military personnel is set for Feb. 22. For a fourth consecutive season, an Air Force Thunderbird-inspired sweater will be worn, the last in the four-year series. Portions of jersey auction funds will benefit local military charities. The first 3,000 fans will take home special T-Birds aviator sunglasses.

Pink in the Rink Night presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope - *Specialty Jersey*

vs. Providence Bruins, Saturday, March 8, 7:05 p.m.

Giveaway item (TBD) (all fans)

One of the most memorable nights of the season annually, Pink in the Rink returns for a ninth installment. During this powerful evening, the T-Birds honor and celebrate breast cancer survivors and their families. The ice and the T-Birds will go pink for the evening, and jersey auction proceeds will stay local to Western Mass to benefit the Rays of Hope Foundation.

Sensory Friendly Sunday presented by CHD

vs. Providence Bruins, Sunday, March 16, 3:05 p.m.

Fans with sensitivities to light and sound will be able to experience a toned-down Thunderbirds hockey experience for the 5th annual Sensory Friendly Sunday, presented by CHD. This inclusive environment will be catered to make the game more enjoyable for young fans who may otherwise be unable to come to a T-Birds game. The team will partner with Springfield College's Occupational Therapy students to provide assistance and cool-down stations for those who need a break from the action.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by MGM Springfield ft. Community Bank N.A. Pregame Block Party with support from the Springfield BID

vs. Charlotte Checkers, Saturday, April 19, 7:05 p.m.

Team poster giveaway (all fans)

Postgame paint the ice

The regular season ends in grand fashion once again as the T-Birds host a year-end Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A., featuring live music, food & drink, with support from the Springfield BID. Then the action shifts inside to the Thunderdome for the final T-Birds vs. Bruins matchup of the season. Fans are invited to come down rinkside after the game to paint the ice as we bid adieu to another memorable year. A select number of lucky fans will also have the chance to win jerseys off the players' backs!

This Season's Giveaways:

The 2024-25 season features a plethora of unique giveaway items to give fans souvenirs for another tremendous season.

It begins on Opening Night (Saturday, Oct. 12) with a commemorative rally towel and magnet schedule giveaway for all fans in attendance, presented by MGM Springfield. If you cannot make it to Opening Night, magnet schedules will also be distributed for Kids Opening Day on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Eat, drink and be scary! Our Boos and Brews fest on Saturday, Oct. 26 will feature a giveaway item related to the pregame tasting that will be announced soon!

The first 2,500 fans in the Thunderdome on Saturday, Nov. 2 will "cast their ballot" for Boomer for a special edition Presidential Boomer Bobblehead, thanks to MassLive.

In the lead-up to Thanksgiving and to help celebrate the kickoff of the Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon, the first 3,000 fans inside on Friday, Nov. 22, will receive a T-Birds goalie glove oven mitt, presented by Performance Foodservice Springfield!

In addition to the Teddy Bear Toss festivities on Saturday, Dec. 7, the first 2,500 fans will receive an adult sized T-Birds replica jersey inspired by the ones worn on the ice, thanks to Teddy Bear Pools & Spas!

Add to your holiday trinket collection on Saturday, Dec. 28, as the first 3,000 fans will get a Boomer chimney ornament as the T-Birds take on the Bridgeport Islanders, presented by Window World of Western Mass.

More cowbell! Help us ring in the new year with a special commemorative T-Birds cowbell - available for the first 3,000 fans on Tuesday, Dec. 31, for this 3:05 p.m. matinee!

Every fan in attendance will get lei'd on Friday, Jan. 3, as we celebrate a tropical paradise in Springfield with a free Hawaiian lei!

The first 4,000 fans through the Thunderdome doors on Throwback Night (Saturday, Jan. 11) will receive a vintage Springfield hockey pennant, presented by MassMutual!

On the MLK Day Matinee Game on Monday, Jan. 20, all fans will receive a T-Birds team poster that can be used to be signed by all of the players during a postgame full team autograph session that day!

Expand your T-Birds merch and accessorize! On Sunday, Jan. 26, the first 3,000 fans will receive a pack of T-Birds Croc charms!

When the T-Birds do their annual rebranding to the Ice-O-Topes on Saturday, Feb. 8, everyone will get a piece of the action with a special edition Ice-O-Topes poster, presented by Balise!

Then, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, it's the kids' turn for a jersey giveaway, as the first 1,500 fans aged 12 and under will receive a T-Birds youth jersey, compliments of Springfield Pharmacy.

As we salute our military on Saturday, Feb. 22, the first 3,000 fans will get their own flair in the form of T-Birds aviator sunglasses!

Cha-Ching! Cash in on the newest T-Birds bobblehead on Saturday, March 15, for Hugh McGing bobblehead night - available to the first 3,000 fans, presented by Stop & Shop!

Break out your Vans and join us for the first-ever T-Birds Skate Night on Saturday, March 29, where the first 3,000 fans can kickflip with their own T-Birds finger skateboard!

Last but certainly not least, all fans attending Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 19 can scoop up one final collectible, a team poster giveaway!

2024-25 Promotional Schedule At-A-Glance:

OCTOBER:

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield / Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID / Circle Rally Towel & Magnet Schedule Giveaway (all fans)

Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Kids Opening Day ft. Character Appearance (TBD) / Post-Game Skate / Magnet Schedule Giveaway (all fans)

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Bruins Anthemist Todd Angilly Performs + Celebrity Bartending to benefit Square One

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. GR, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert / Third Jersey Game

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Boos & Brews presented by Loophole Brewing & Easy Company Brewing / Pregame Beer Tasting Event on Concourse (21+) / Giveaway item TBD

NOVEMBER:

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Boomer for President Night presented by MassLive / Presidential Boomer Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. BRI, 10:35 a.m.

T-Birds School Day Game presented by Fontaine Bros. & MassMutual / Mass Lottery Winning Weekday

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert / Pucks & Paws Night presented by Pet Supplies Plus to benefit Foundation for TJO Animals / Dog Toy Giveaway (all fans bringing dogs)

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Stay Tuned!

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert / Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon Kickoff (Pregame Food Drive) / T-Birds Goalie Glove Oven Mitt Giveaway (first 3,000 fans) / Third Jersey Game

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. UTC, 4:05 p.m.

Black Friday Matinee presented by BankESB / MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert / Merchandise Specials

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. HFD, 4:05 p.m.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night / Thanksgiving Weekend Matinee

DECEMBER:

Friday, Dec. 6 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert, game presented by King Gray

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. RFD, 7:05 p.m.

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas / Specialty Jerseys / Adult-sized Specialty Jersey giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

Friday, Dec. 27 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m.

T-Birds Boomer Chimney Ornament Giveaway presented by Window World of Western Mass (first 3,000 fans)

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. HFD, 3:05 p.m.

Ring in the New Year w/ the T-Birds / Pregame Pickleball Palooza presented by Joola / Cowbell Giveaway (first 3,000 fans) / Mass Lottery Winning Weekday / Third Jersey Game

JANUARY:

Friday, Jan. 3 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert featuring Changes in Latitude / Everyone Gets Lei'd Night presented by A. Crane Construction (Lei Giveaway to all fans)

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Throwback Night presented by MassMutual / Specialty Jerseys / Vintage Pennant Giveaway (first 4,000 fans)

Monday, Jan. 20 vs. BRI, 3:05 p.m.

MLK Day Matinee / Kids Takeover Day / Postgame Full Team Autograph Session & Team Poster Giveaway (all fans) / Mass Lottery Winning Weekday / Third Jersey Game

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Hometown Heroes Night presented by M&T Bank

Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. HFD, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday / Boomer's Birthday ft. Mascot Appearances / Pack of T-Birds Croc Charms Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

FEBRUARY:

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night presented by Balise / 'Topes Poster Giveaway (all fans) / Specialty Jerseys

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Game presented by Hyundai / Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Springfield Pharmacy (first 1,500 kids 12 and under) / Mass Lottery Winning Weekday / Pregame Mite Jamboree

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night presented by King Gray Coach Lines / T-Birds Aviator Sunglasses Giveaway (first 3,000 fans) / Specialty Jerseys

MARCH:

Saturday, March 8 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Pink in the Rink presented by Baystate Health to benefit Rays of Hope Foundation / Specialty Jerseys / Giveaway TBD

Saturday, March 15 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.

Hugh "Cha-Ching" McGing Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Stop & Shop (first 3,000 fans)

Sunday, March 16 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Sensory-Friendly Sunday presented by CHD / Sunday Funday

Wednesday, March 19 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Stay tuned!

Friday, March 21 vs. MIL, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert

Friday, March 28 vs. IA, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert / Third Jersey Game

Saturday, March 29 vs. IA, 7:05 p.m.

Skate Night ft. Finger Skateboard Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

APRIL:

Friday, April 11 vs. BEL, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert

Friday, April 18 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday & Pregame Concert / Third Jersey Game

Saturday, April 19 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

MGM Springfield Fan Appreciation Night ft. Paint the Ice & Jerseys Off Our Backs / Team Poster Giveaway (all fans) / Pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank N.A. with support from the Springfield BID

Mark your calendars! Single game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Thunderbirds on social media (@ThunderbirdsAHL) closely in the coming days for more T-Birds news, as well as the release of individual game tickets.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

