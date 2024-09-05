Blackhawks Announce 2024 Tom Kurvers Showcase Schedule & Roster

September 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at the USA Rink at Centene Community Ice Center (750 Casino Center Dr) in Maryland Heights, Missouri on Sept. 13 and 14. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 7 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Now in its fourth season, the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase features players still eligible for NHL rookie status from Chicago, Minnesota, and St. Louis. The prospects will compete in a round-robin format of exhibition games during the showcase.

Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games for the Blackhawks. 10 players on Chicago's showcase roster saw action with the IceHogs in 2023-24. The complete Blackhawks Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Roster is below:

No. Name Pos. Age Last Team

28 Colton Dach F 21 Rockford (AHL)

36 Ryder Rolston F 22 Rockford (AHL)

43 Jalen Luypen F 22 Rockford (AHL)

53 Marcel Marcel F 20 Rockford (AHL)

Indy (ECHL)

64 Alex Pharand F 19 Sudbury (OHL)

67 Samuel Savoie F 20 Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

68 Martin Misiak F 19 Erie (OHL)

Rockford (AHL)

76 Nick Lardis F 19 Brantford (OHL)

Rockford (AHL)

79 AJ Spellacy F 18 Windsor (OHL)

84 Landon Slaggert F 22 Chicago (NHL)

Notre Dame (NCAA)

90 Paul Ludwinski F 20 Kingston (OHL)

Rockford (AHL)

91 Frank Nazar F 20 Chicago (NHL)

Michigan (NCAA)

92 Gavin Hayes F 20 Flint (OHL)

Soo (OHL)

38 Ethan Del Mastro D 21 Chicago (NHL)

Rockford (AHL)

42 Nolan Allan D 21 Rockford (AHL)

47 Wyatt Kennedy D 19 North Bay (OHL)

54 Lucas Brenton D 21 Moose Jaw (WHL)

55 Artyom Levshunov D 18 Michigan State (NCAA)

56 Tnias Mathurin D 20 North Bay (OHL)

85 Ty Henry D 18 Erie (OHL)

31 Ben Gaudreau G 21 Sarnia (OHL)

Erie (OHL)

33 Drew Commesso G 22 Rockford (AHL)

2024 Tom Kurvers Showcase Roster PDF

All practice sessions and games will be free and open to the public. No ticket or registration will be required to enter during practices and games. All scrimmages will be streamed and information on how to watch will be shared at a later date.

Please note that all practice times and locations are subject to change. Below is the day-by-day schedule (subject to change):

Wednesday, Sept. 11

11am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Media availability to follow practice

Thursday, Sept. 12

10am - 12pm: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Media availability to follow practice

Friday, Sept. 13

11:30am: Morning skate, Centene Community Ice Center - USA Rink

7:00pm: Game vs. St. Louis Blues - USA Rink

Media availability to follow morning skate and postgame

Saturday, Sept. 14

10:30am: Morning Skate, Centene Community Ice Center - USA Rink

6pm: Game vs. Minnesota

Media availability to follow morning skate and postgame

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.