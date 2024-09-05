Monsters Sign Forward Jake Gaudet to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season

September 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed forward Jake Gaudet to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. In 49 appearances for the Monsters last year, Gaudet posted 7-5-12 with 54 penalty minutes and added 3-2-5 with four penalty minutes and an even rating in 12 playoff games. Last season, Gaudet also logged 4-3-7 with 19 penalty minutes and an even rating in ten appearances for the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Gaudet, 28, supplied 11-14-25 with 79 penalty minutes in 117 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24. Gaudet registered 4-4-8 with 23 penalty minutes in 16 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons.

Prior to his professional career, Gaudet notched 20-33-53 with 132 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 124 career NCAA appearances for the University of Massachusetts spanning four seasons from 2017-21. In 2020-21, Gaudet wore the captain's "C" for UMass and led the Minutemen to Hockey East Tournament and NCAA National Championships. In 2018-19, Gaudet also helped UMass claim the regular-season Hockey East title.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.