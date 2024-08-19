Jairo Iriarte Goes Six Shutout Innings and Barons Get 4-1 Win against Tennessee on Sunday

Jairo Iriarte threw his best game of the season in the 4-1 win against the Tennessee Smokies before 2,453 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. Iriarte (4-7, 3.76) pitched 6.0 innings giving up only four hits, no earned runs, and a walk with five strikeouts. Getting his fourth win, Iriarte lowered his ERA to 3.76.

Relief pitcher Garrett Schoenle pitched two innings giving up only a hit with three strikeouts lowering his ERA to 1.83 on the season while Eric Adler closed the game out throwing the ninth inning.

The Barons (60-54) scored first in the game in the bottom of the second inning. It started when Nick Podkul was hit by a pitch and Jacob Gonzalez singled to right field putting Barons on the corners with no outs. Michael Turner singled to right field scoring Podkul. Turner steals second base and Adam Hackenberg walks to load the bases. A pass ball by the Smokies catcher scored Gonzalez. Terrell Tatum walked to load the bases again and Canaan Smith-Njigba walked to score Turner and the Barons took a 3-0 lead early in the game.

In the bottom of the third inning, Gonzalez doubled to right field, Turner walked, and Hackenberg grounds softly just right of the pitchers' mound and scored Podkul. With the run, the Barons led 4-0. Tennessee (68-45) scored in the ninth inning off of a sacrifice fly by Haydn McGeary scoring Pablo Aliendo for the Smokies only run of the game.

Gonzalez had two hits and a run scored, Turner had a hit, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Podkul had a hit and two runs scored, and Smith-Njagba had a hit and an RBI in the Barons win.

Next, the Barons will play the Biloxi Shuckers in a 6-game series at Regions field starting on Tuesday.

