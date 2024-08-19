Trash Pandas Top Lookouts in Come-From-Behind Win

August 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - The Rocket City Trash Pandas rallied twice, blew a lead in the ninth, then got a two-run single from first baseman Matt Coutney in the 11th inning to lift them to an 8-6 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field Saturday night.

The Lookouts raced to a 3-0 lead on Trash Pandas starting pitcher Brett Kerry in the first. After shortstop Jose Torres led off with a single, third baseman Austin Callahan tripled him home with a shot to right. Designated hitter Francisco Urbaez followed with a two-run homer to left-center to make it a three-run ballgame.

The Trash Pandas responded with three of their own in the third. Hot sacker Ben Gobbel started the rally with a solo shot over the right-centerfield wall. After that, a single, double and walk loaded the bases before Chattanooga starting pitcher Kevin Abel uncorked a wild pitch to pull Rocket City to within one. Second baseman Chad Stevens stood in next and skied a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game.

Chattanooga plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to retake the lead. With two out and the bases empty against Kerry in the fourth, leftfielder Jack Rogers drew a walk. That set the stage for first baseman Ruben Ibarra who laced an RBI double to left-center to put the Lookouts back on top. In the fifth, second baseman Tyler Callihan ripped a two-out solo homer to right to make the score 5-3.

Things stayed that way until the eighth when Rocket City pushed across three runs against Chattanooga reliever Braxton Roxby. Catcher Tyler Payne started the rally with a leadoff single. Centerfielder David Calabrese then drew a walk before a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Three batters later, Stevens provided a game-tying bloop single to center scoring both Payne and Calabrese. Afterwards, Stevens stole second, then scored a go-ahead run on another flare single to center by rightfielder Orlando Martinez, which gave the Trash Pandas a 6-5 lead.

Rocket City tried to seal the deal in the ninth inning, however pinch hitter Dominic Pitelli drew a one out walk against closer Camden Minacci. After a single from centerfielder Bubba Thompson moved Pitelli to third, it was Torres who tied the game with an RBI single to left.

The Trash Pandas would not be denied as they scored two in the 11th to take the lead for good. Second baseman Christian Moore began the inning as second base and went to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Martinez was intentionally walked and advanced to second on a stolen base. Coutney then provided the heroics with a groundball single to left to score the winning runs.

Reliever Mason Erla (S, 5) tossed a 1-2-3 11th inning for the save. The win went to Minacci (W, 1-2) after allowing a run on two hits over two frames with two strikeouts. For the second time this series, Lookouts reliever Luis Mey (0-2) suffered the loss as he allowed two runs on a hit over his lone inning.

Both starting hurlers pitched well. Kerry went seven frames and set a season-high with 10 strikeouts while allowing five runs on seven hits. Abel also set a season-high with nine punchouts. He gave up three runs on three hits in his seven innings.

Rocket City had seven hits including two singles and two runs from Payne. Chattanooga finished with nine base-knocks. Callahan went 2-5 with a triple, RBI and run. Torres finished 2-5 with two singles, a run and an RBI. Ibarra also went 2-5 with an RBI double.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will go at it again in the finale of their seven-game series Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:15. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Samuel Aldegheri (RCT) vs. Jose Acuna (CHA)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 19, 2024

Trash Pandas Top Lookouts in Come-From-Behind Win - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.