Tucker Flint Named Southern League Player of the Week

August 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce outfielder Tucker Flint has been named Southern League Player of the Week for the week of August 12-18.

In six games on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Flint hit 6-for-16 (.375) with two home runs and two RBI.

Flint also drew 10 walks, leading to a .615 on-base percentage during the series.

This is the first time Flint has won a weekly award in his professional career as he becomes the third Trash Panda to win the award this season joining outfielder Gustavo Campero and infielder Christian Moore. It's the 12th time by 10 different players a Rocket City player has won the honor.

With Moore having won the award last week, it's the first time in team history that the Player of the Week award has been won by a Trash Panda in consecutive weeks.

Flint and the Trash Pandas will stay on the road to begin a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.