Nick Merkel Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

August 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Nick Merkel

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' reliever Nick Merkel was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 12-18, 2024. It marks Merkel's first career weekly honor and the fifth time a Shuckers' pitcher has been awarded the Southern League's Pitcher of the Week award. Merkel joins Bradley Blalock (7/8) and Jacob Misiorowski (4/29, 6/24, 7/15) as the third Shuckers' pitcher to earn the award this season.

Over 5.2 shutout innings in two appearances during the Shuckers' series against the Mississippi Braves, Merkel struck out 8, walked 2 and did not allow a hit. During his two appearances, Merkel also induced 16 whiffs and held a 44% Called Strike Plus Whiff percentage (CSW%).

Merkel, 26, has a 3.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 34 appearances and 62.2 innings with the Shuckers in 2024. Merkel was previously signed by the Brewers in 2022 as a Free Agent from the Missoula Paddleheads of the Pioneer League.

Images from this story

