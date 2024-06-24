Jacob Misiorowski Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for June 17-23, 2024. The honor is Misiorowski's second of the season after previously being named the league's Pitcher of the Week on April 28, 2024.

In his only start of the week, on June 19 at the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Misiorowski tied his career-high with six shutout innings and struck out five. The six innings marked his longest start since he struck out 12 over six shutout innings on August 15, 2023, at the Mississippi Braves. Misiorowski also set a career-high with 17 swinging strikes over 78 pitches.

Over 13 starts in 2024, the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect is among the Southern League leaders (min. 50 IP) in strikeout rate (2 nd, 28.1%), opponent's average (T-6 th, .189), swinging strike rate (9 th, 14.0%) and strikeouts (T-9 th, 65). Misiorowski is set to start on Tuesday and Sunday during the Shuckers' upcoming series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Keesler Federal Park.

