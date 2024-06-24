Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza Highlights Nine-Game Shuckers Homestand

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers return to Biloxi after a six-game road trip for nine games in nine days against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Mississippi Braves at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers' three-game set with the M-Braves marks the first of three visits the M-Braves will make to Biloxi during the second half of the season. The homestand also marks Biloxi's first nine games of the second half. After every game, kids of all ages can run the bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and fans can enjoy the Corona Premier Tiki Bar free of charge throughout the season!

TUESDAY, JUNE 25, 6:35 p.m.

The first 250 fans will receive a Beach Chickens T-Shirt presented by Alt Tees for T-Shirt Tuesday! The Shuckers will also transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens for the second time this season. Fans can also enjoy Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. It's also Bark in the Park! Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $416oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails!

THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. The Shuckers will also transform into the Malmö Oak Milkers with specialty jerseys and hats in a partnership between Minor League Baseball and Oatly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday! Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. It's also Sparklight Night at the ballpark with a drawing every inning for a special prize. WLOX Sports Director Blake Brannon will also host a special pregame concert in Shuckers Plaza prior to first pitch.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will host their annual Military Appreciation Night and give their thanks to all branches of the armed forces. The Shuckers will also wear their alternate military-themed jerseys. Active and retired military personnel can receive $3 off dugout box and reserved level tickets with a valid military ID. The Shuckers will also honor the Gulf Coast VA with a $6,000 donation through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will break out their King Cakes alternate identity to round out the series! The first 500 fans will receive a King Cakes Tote Bag presented by Coca-Cola. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

MONDAY, JULY 1, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will welcome the Mississippi Braves in the team's only Monday game of the season! Kids can run the bases following the game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

TUESDAY, JULY 2, 6:35 p.m.

The first 250 fans are set to receive a patriotic Shuckers' t-shirt presented by Coca-Cola for T-Shirt Tuesday! Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens for Brew Crew Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers are set to host their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza at the ballpark against the Mississippi Braves for a night full of patriotic fun! Fans can enjoy $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for Happy Hour from 5:15-6:35 p.m. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets for Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the game. DJ Howze will also perform at the Tiki Bar from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. The Shuckers will also announce the focus for the team's 2025 Heart of a Shucker Community Fund prior to the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

