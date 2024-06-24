Biscuits Clinch South Division First Half Title, Beat Barons 5-4

June 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (40-29) clinched the Southern League's South Division first half title and their ninth consecutive postseason berth with a 5-4 win over the Birmingham Barons (41-28) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Bob Seymour muscled an opposite-field solo home run to left center in the first inning to put the Biscuits on the board first. The homer was his eighth of the season.

After the Barons took a 2-1 lead, Kenny Piper blasted a two-run homer to left field to put Montgomery back in front 3-2 in the fourth. Dru Baker's two-out single before Piper's at-bat kept the inning going.

In the fifth, Chandler Simpson walked, stole second base, advanced to third base on a balk, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.

Cole Wilcox delivered a quality start in his second start of the series. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs.

Birmingham clawed back again with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4.

Dominic Keegan doubled to right center to lead off the bottom of the eighth. With Mason Auer pinch running, Nick Schnell lined a ball into right-center field. Auer zoomed around third base and beat the throw to the plate to make it 5-4 in what ended up being the winning play.

Alfredo Zarraga retired three straight hitters in the ninth for his fourth save.

The Biscuits clinched the playoffs in the first half for the first time since 2019. Despite the loss, the Barons clinched the first half title in the North Division with a Tennessee loss.

The club has a scheduled off day on Monday ahead of a nine-game road trip to Mississippi and Pensacola from June 25 to July 3. The Biscuits return home for a Fourth of July celebration at Riverwalk Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.