Homestand Highlights: June 25-30 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

June 24, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Montgomery Biscuits to Trustmark Park for the final time, June 25-30, for a six-game homestand. This homestand features a Matinee 12:05 pm game on Wednesday, June 26, a Blues N' Brews Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, June 28, Disability Awareness Night, and a Jersey Auction on Saturday, June 29, with Post-Game Fireworks thanks to the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Tuesday, June 25 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, June 26 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 12:05 pm CT

First Responders Day: First Responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets! Click HERE to receive the half-price offer.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Thursday, June 27 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Southern Miss Night: Celebrate the Golden Eagles for Southern Miss Night, presented by Farm Bureau! Wear your Southern Miss gear and get a $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office.

Trucker Cap Giveaway: Bud Light will present the first 333 fans 21 and older with a trucker cap.

Friday, June 28 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Blues N' Brews Replica Jersey Giveaway: Thanks to Trustmark, the first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Blues N' Brews jersey!

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Saturday, June 29 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Disability Awareness Night & Jersey Auction: The M-Braves partner with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services for an in-park Jersey Auction and night of awareness. Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for a Post-Game Fireworks show presented by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Pearl Community Night: Pearl Community Night salutes local businesses and leaders who allow each to thrive. Any community looking to add a business can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

Sunday, June 30 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! Our Kids Club members are treated to exclusive specials thanks to Raising Cane's.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball!

After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

