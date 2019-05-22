Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 22 at Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a five-game series at the Mississippi Braves in Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (1-4, 3.27 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Mississippi LHP Joey Wentz (1-3, 5.25 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn, JaxShrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

YAMAMOTO LEADS SHRIMP TO 5-1 WIN

Jacksonville starter Jordan Yamamoto fired seven no-hit innings on Monday to spur the Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-1 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits. The right-hander surrendered just one walk while striking out four in his seven frames to earn the win. Meanwhile, the Jumbo Shrimp vaulted to a huge lead in their first at-bats. Joe Dunand and Bryson Brigman each collected an RBI single before Jacksonville plated another run on an error. A J.C. Millan RBI ground out set the margin to 4-0 in the first inning. In the seventh, Corey Bird laced an RBI single to widen the gap to 5-0. Montgomery's only run scored in the ninth, when Robbie Tenerowicz trotted in on a wild pitch.

THE WHEELS ON THE BUS GO ROUND AND ROUND

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 25 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.20 ERA (36 ER in 147.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 41 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 117 (7.2 K/9) and yielded 111 hits (6.8 H/9).

WISH WE COULD WHITE-OUT TAPE OVER THIS

Jacksonville opened the season by going nine games in a row without a home run, their longest drought of the campaign to this point. That said, the club is currently on another run that is seeing a scarcity in long balls. After bashing three round-trippers in three games from May 10-12, the Jumbo Shrimp have not homered in eight consecutive contests. Their season total of 12 is the second-lowest such figure in Minor League Baseball.

DRACARYS

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 14 men caught stealing is tied for the most of any backstop in Double-A.

Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 27 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and tied for fourth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 45.0 percent caught stealing rate ranks fourth in Double-A.

HOLES PUNCHED

Jacksonville ranks in the middle of the pack in the Southern League with 35 errors this season, and the club has not even gone three games in a row without committing at least one miscue. However, there are several signs that point to the Jumbo Shrimp boasting a strong defense. Perhaps the most significant is the club's defensive efficiency, which simply measures how many balls put into play are turned into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .720 defensive efficiency, a figure that would currently tie for seventh at the major league level with the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays.

NO OTHER PLANS THAN THIS ONE

Jacksonville's 5-1 win over Montgomery on Monday was an aberration of sorts recently for the Jumbo Shrimp. Eighteen of Jacksonville's last 24 games have been decided by three runs or fewer. Unfortunately for the Jumbo Shrimp, they have gone just 6-12 in these tight contests during this stretch. On the season, the Jumbo Shrimp have played 28 affairs decided by no more than three runs. The club is 6-9 in one-run games and 3-1 in contests determined by three runs. However, Jacksonville is stunningly 0-9 in games decided by exactly two runs.

INDEPENDENT JORGE

Jacksonville starter Jorge Guzman takes the ball on Wednesday at Mississippi. The native of Las Mantas de Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic has excelled on the mound of late. Over his last four starts dating back to April 28, Guzman has surrendered just three runs on 18 hits in 23.2 innings for a 1.14 ERA. The 23-year-old right-hander has fanned 19 against 10 walks during this span, including a 10-strikeout performance on May 16 in six shutout frames against Montgomery. Out of the 73 pitchers who have totaled at least 20.0 innings in the Southern League this season, Guzman owns the 19th-highest fly ball rate (43.0 percent) but the 18th-lowest HR/FB rate (4.3 percent).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Heading into their series at Mississippi, Jacksonville has owned four consecutive set losses, marking the club's longest such streak since a six-series skid in 2016... In exciting fashion, outfielder Brian Miller is providing a punch to the offense, hitting .359 in the last 12 games.

