Generals Gameday: May 22 at Montgomery

Jackson Generals (24-19)

at Montgomery Biscuits (28-16)

Wednesday, May 22 | 6:35 pm CT | Riverwalk Stadium

Game 44 | Road Game 26 | First Half Game 44

Generals SP: RHP Kevin McCanna (2-0, 0.69 ERA)

Opponent SP: Opener/LHP Brendan McKay (2-0, 1.51 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit the Montgomery Biscuits (AA, Tampa Bay Rays) for the first time in 2019. The two North Division playoff entrants from 2018 will play only 18 games this season, with just five of them coming in the First Half. Last season, Jackson went 9-11 in the regular season against the Biscuits before beating them 3-2 in the North Division Series en route to the title.

TBR Top-30 Prospects at MTG (with rank): LHP/DH Brendan McKay (#3), OF Jesus Sanchez (#4), SS Lucius Fox (#10), OF Josh Lowe (#15), IF Tristan Grey (#28)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, fell 3-2 in extra innings to the Tennessee Smokies on Monday at The Ballpark at Jackson. The setback leaves the Generals (24-19) still three and a half games behind Montgomery in the North Division, while Tennessee (22-22) comes away with the series victory.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Kevin McCanna has been great in three opportunities at Double-A. McCanna most recently appeared in relief last Friday, giving up one run in three innings of work with five strikeouts and no walks against Tennessee. Each of his two prior starts have been five-inning efforts without an earned run allowed. He'll need to be good on Wednesday, as Montgomery counters with highly-regarded southpaw Brendan McKay. A former teammate of Drew Ellis at Louisville, McKay is expected to pitch the largest share of innings on Wednesday, and he's only allowed one earned run in 17.0 IP in May across three starts.

LUETGE LOOKING SHARP: Left-hander Lucas Luetge, Jackson's elder statesman at 32 years old, is having a terrific bounce-back campaign after recuperating from Tommy John surgery throughout 2018. No Double-A pitcher has appeared in more games (19) than Luetge. His frequent usage has been warranted: Luetge's 1.25 ERA and .151 BAA are both top-5 league marks among relievers with at least 20.0 IP.

Southern League Stories from May 22, 2019

