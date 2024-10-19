Jacks Split Points on the Road with Lexington SC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Charlotte Independence split points against Lexington SC after a 2-2 draw on Saturday evening at Lexington Stadium. The Jacks are on the road for the final regular season match against the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, October 26 at 6:00pm. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The offensive action started early in the match, with both squads earning quality chances on goal in the first few minutes of play.

In the fifth minute the Jacks earned a series of chances in the Lexington penalty area. #21 Dustin Corea notched the first Independence shot of the match, after #8 Joel Johnson chipped the ball over the Lexington backline. Corea's shot was then saved.

#1 Austin Pack made a crucial diving save in the ninth minute to keep the score level.

Lexington SC opened the scoring in the 23rd minute off a free kick shot right outside of the penalty area.

Less than a minute later, #6 Omar Ciss had a great look at goal inside the penalty area, but the shot was saved. Corea then collected the rebound, and he placed the ball in the net, but he was ruled offside.

In the 31st minute, the Jacks capitalized on a free kick to even the score. Johnson got a cross off at the endline, #4 Nick Spielman got on the ball with a strong header, forced the goalkeeper to make a save, and #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. tapped in the rebound to tie the score at 1-1. This was Obregón Jr.'s fourteenth goal of the season in league play.

#14 Luis Alvarez made his mark on the match by earning his fourth goal of the USL League One season in the 42nd minute. He connected a give-and-go with Johnson in the penalty area, and slotted his shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

Halftime: Lexington SC 1, Charlotte Independence 2.

Johnson continued to make an offensive impact in the second half. He forced the Lexington goalkeeper to make a massive save from his shot outside of the penalty area in the early minutes of the second half.

Pack made two massive saves in the second half to keep the Jacks ahead, punching Lexington shots over the bar. Lexington SC held possession consistently throughout the second half, but the Jacks limited their quality chances to goal.

The Jacks continued to push the pace offensively as #11 Tresor Mbuyu made a dashing forward run in the 87th minute, but his shot went just over the bar. Shortly after, Obregón Jr. made a forward run off a through ball played by Alvarez, but his goal was then called offside in the 88th minute. #77 Clay Obara had a great look on goal in stoppage time, and it forced the Lexington goalkeeper to make a diving save.

With two minutes left to play in stoppage time, Lexington SC leveled the score to two goals a piece.

Fulltime: Lexington SC 2, Charlotte Independence 2.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#14 Luis Alvarez netted his fourth goal of the USL League One season.

#29 J.C. Obregón Jr. earned his fourteenth goal of the USL League One season.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the late goal conceded

"I'm frustrated again to concede late in the run of play. It takes away from a solid road performance against a team fighting to make the playoffs."

On the players battling back from a deficit

"Credit to the guys for coming back after conceding first. Our second goal was an incredible play that accentuates the capabilities of the group."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence face the Richmond Kickers on the road for the final match of the USL League One regular season on Saturday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

