Kickers Clinch Playoff Berth with Comeback Victory oOver Chattanooga

Kickers Clinch Playoff Berth with Comeback Victory over Chattanooga

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers' Klaidi Cela

RICHMOND, Va. - - The Richmond Kickers (6-9-6, 24 pts) earned a comeback 2-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves (5-13-3, 18 pts), Saturday night, and ultimately clinched the final spot in the 2024 USL League One Playoffs with the result.

The Kickers came back from an early 1-0 deficit to earn the win and extend their unbeaten streak to six straight behind a first-half equalizer from Chandler O'Dwyer before centerback Klaidi Cela would come all the way up the pitch to net the game-winner in the 72nd minute.

Roughly an hour and a half later, the final whistle would ring in Statesboro, Ga. with Union Omaha downing ninth-place South Georgia Tormenta FC, 3-2. Tormenta's loss mathematically eliminated them and guaranteed the Kickers their third postseason appearance in the last four seasons under Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky.

The Kickers sit in eighth place in the playoff seeding with an opportunity to lock in the seventh seed with a win next week and a Spokane Velocity draw or loss.

Chattanooga scored the first of the night after Stefan Lukic found enough space to hit a shot that found the inside of the post in the 17th minute.

Despite the early deficit, the Kickers methodically overwhelmed the visitors on the attacking end. In the 29th minute, Cela picked out Ryan Sierakowski in stride with a long ball up the left wing. The winger cut inside and ripped a shot from outside of the box but the curling shot went just wide of the far post.

Maxi Schenfeld picked out Emiliano Terzaghi with a penetrating cross into the box in the 33rd. The forward backheeled the ball toward the far post as a trailing Josh Kirkland attempted to get to the ball but it drifted just wide and out.

Kirkland attempted to return the favor just a few minutes later, laying it off to Terzaghi who turned on the ball and hit a slow rolling shot to the inside of the right post but the goalkeeper made a diving save.

In the 38th minute, O'Dwyer snagged the equalizer. Schenfeld sent in a cross to the far end of the six-yard box. Griffin Garnett headed the ball down toward O'Dwyer who was in position to tap in the goal.

Nil Vinyals entered the match ahead of the second half, and the Kickers continued to ratchet up the pressure on Chattanooga after the restart.

In the 65th minute, Kirkland found Simon Fitch sprinting up the right wing. The defender made a quick cut back and laid the ball off to Vinyals who dribbled into the box and fired a shot near post that forced a save.

The breakthrough arrived in the 72nd minute after the Kickers forced a turnover in Chattanooga's half.

Vinyals received the ball on the left wing and fired a driving cross into the penalty area as Cela made his run in. The Canadian defender shed his marker and beat the goalkeeper to the ball to pop it up with his extended foot. The ball lifted over the charging keeper and dropped into the back of the net.

The Kickers continued to search for a third to put the match to bed as Toni Pineda and Vinyals both registered shots on target in the 76th and 84th minutes.

Meanwhile, the defense shut up shop, holding Chattanooga to only three of 10 shots on target in the second half with USL Academy goalkeeper James Sneddon saving the three put on frame.

Following five additional minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle would ring out and the Kickers would have their first come-from-behind victory of 2024.

The final regular season match of 2024 at City Stadium is next week on Saturday, October 26th as the Kickers host Charlotte Independence on Fan Appreciation Night presented by FeedMore. Kickoff for the match is set for 6 p.m.

Stay up to date with all of the Kickers news at RichmondKickers.com and on social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

