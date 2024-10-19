Northern Colorado Crawls Past Spokane Velocity 1-0

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC remains one win away from locking up the seventh seed in the USL League One Playoffs after falling to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 1-0 at Future Legends Complex.

The match's theme, "Kick Out Cancer Night," created a heartwarming moment for Velocity and Hailstorm fans alike in the 84th minute. Northern Colorado substitute Irvin Parra, who recovered from testicular cancer last year, subbed into the match, resulting in a wave of cheers from the fans present. Parra appeared in a League One match at the end of last season after recovering, and made his 17th appearance of the season on a night to celebrate the 31-year-old's journey back to the pitch.

Jake Keegan was the one to put back a first-half goal; he was the only Hailstorm member to register a shot on target, and one of only two players overall in the slow-paced contest.

While Velocity didn't register a shot on target until the second half, Javier Martin Gil gave an early look at a score. Martin Gil sent a sliding cross from the right side of the pitch to the far post. Although the ball slithered its way past all the Hailstorm defenders in the penalty box, it was a foot too far ahead of Derek Waldeck. If Waldeck had been another step further and got a clean touch on the ball, it undoubtedly would have resulted in a shot at an open net.

"We played an almost perfect game," Martin Gil said after the match. "We need to correct a couple of things and the results and goals will come."

Masango Akale also took a crack at the goal in the 32nd minute with a shot from the right side of the box, and the ball sailed just past Hailstorm keeper Edward Delgado, but also past the posts as well, and landed out of bounds.

The lone score of the match came in the 32nd minute after an arcing through ball was placed right in the path of Hailstorm's Isidro Martinez, who was streaking down the middle of the pitch. Although Ish Jome was able to poach the ball from beneath Martinez's feet after he reached deep into the penalty box, Jake Keegan rocketed to the loose ball, and shot it past Brooks Thompson.

Hailstorm excelled at keeping the pace snail-like for the rest of the match. At the half, both teams had tallied a combined five shots, with just the lone Keegan goal recorded as on target.

The tactical slowing of the match's pace continued in the second half, with Northern Colorado at one point keeping the ball in Velocity's left corner for over two minutes, throwing the ball in from the sideline six times during that period.

After Velocity regained possession and advanced to the opposing box, Andre Lewis gave Josh Dolling the means to take a crack at the goal. Lewis placed the ball at Dolling's feet in the half-space between the barrier of the penalty box and the near goalpost. Dolling sent the ball at the goal toward Hailstorm keeper Edward Delgado, who was able to get in front of the shot for his first and only save of the night.

The final close chance of the match came off the foot of Ish Jome, who uncorked a shot at the goal from just outside the box in the 81st minute that sailed inches above the crossbar to keep Spokane scoreless.

"We're in a tough period right now, and we haven't done well enough in both boxes," Jome said. "We have to improve next match in order to get a win in front of the fans and have momentum going into the playoffs."

After the final whistle, Velocity left the match with a chance of returning to Windsor, Colorado, for a potential playoff match two weeks from now. With the win, Hailstorm is one point away from the second spot on the table. If Velocity remains the 7th seed, they will play the No. 2 team on the road.

With only one week left, there is still plenty to play for, and the stage for ONE Spokane Stadium's inaugural season finale is set. One Knoxville comes to town on Saturday, Oct. 26 for Fan Appreciation Night. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and the match will be played on ESPN+ and will be taped on SWX, airing at 9 p.m.

Aequus Sports LLC/USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, with a home opener August 17 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One currently competing in their first season.

