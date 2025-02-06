Jacks Ink Youngster Rafael Jauregui to Deal

February 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of 20-year-old midfielder Rafael Jauregui for the 2025 season. Jauregui has spent the past five seasons with USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.

"We are excited to add a promising, young attacker to our group. Rafael possesses creativity and great instincts in the final third, along with a great work ethic and strong engine," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries.

In 2020, Jauregui signed a USL Academy contract with Sacramento at age 15, making him eligible for USL Championship matches. Over his five seasons with Sacramento, Jauregui made 54 appearances, scoring one goal with three assists. In 2024, Jauregui made the most appearances of his professional career, playing in 26 games.

"I'm very excited to be joining Charlotte Independence," expressed Jauregui. "Looking forward to getting to work, connecting with the fans, and pushing for a successful season."

Jauregui joined Sacramento's academy system in 2017. Jauregui represented the United States on their U15 team in 2019, earning five caps and scoring two goals.

