Texas Native Javier Garcia Joins the Texoma FC Squad

February 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of Mission native, Javier Garcia for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"Javier is everything we identified in a top goalkeeper that will be a success here at Texoma." said Goalkeeper Coach, Adam Lewis. " He is an exceptional shot stopper with an incredible ability to use his feet along with a calming presence in goal to put us where we belong in USL League One."

Garcia, 26, joins Texoma FC with a wealth of USL Championship and US Open Cup experience, playing for the likes of Rio Grande Valley FC and El Paso Locomotive. The former Rio Grande Valley Vaquero will be looking to create history with Texoma in the teams first season in USL League One.

"Joining a new team means new challenges and opportunities. I'm excited for the opportunity to be able to prove ourselves as a team and show what we are capable of." said Garcia.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

