Goalkeeper Aren Seeger Joins Texoma FC

February 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of 24 year old goalkeeper, Aren Seeger for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"You look at his experience and his background, he was a player that fit into the mold and who also has a point to prove. " said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes.

Seeger joins Texoma FC from former USL Championship side Memphis 901. Before his time in the Championship, Seeger spent three seasons with NCAA Division II's Southern Connecticut University where he appeared over 11 times for the New Haven school.

"I am really excited to be a part of this historic first roster of Texoma FC. I can't wait to give my all and surprise the league with the quality of soccer here at Texoma FC! " said Seeger.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

