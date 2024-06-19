Jacks Fall Short On The Road Against The Greenville Triumph

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Charlotte Independence were shut out by the Greenville Triumph in a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday evening at Paladin Stadium. The Jacks' next match is Saturday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium against the Richmond Kickers. Purchase tickets at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The first ten minutes of play included dangerous chances for both sides, as #14 Luis Alvarez recorded the first shot of the match in the third minute.

The Triumph opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a goal by #9 Lyam MacKinnon after a turnover by the Jacks in the center of the pitch.

#1 Austin Pack made many crucial saves throughout the first half, keeping the match close. His first major save came in the 14th minute off of a Triumph corner kick where he punched the ball over the net. Pack also came off his line shortly after to disrupt a Greenville counterattack.

Alvarez continued to create opportunities for the Jacks with his movement. In the 19th minute, Alvarez had a great shot outside of the penalty area, but it bounced off the right goalpost.

As the half continued, the Triumph started to pick up momentum, and possessed comfortably. Many of Charlotte's chances came from counterattacks, and #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. created many opportunities from his high pressure throughout the half.

Halftime: Greenville Triumph SC 1, Charlotte Independence 0.

Shortly into the second half, #8 Joel Johnson headed the ball towards goal inside the penalty area coming from a cross off of #17 Clay Dimick.

Alvarez continued to push the pace. In the 55th minute, he had another great look outside of the penalty area, but the Triumph keeper made a diving save to keep his shot out of the net.

The Jacks held much more possession in the second half, with many substitutes coming on and creating opportunities. #11 Tresor Mbuyu came on as a substitute and made an immediate impact, creating corner kicks and making runs on the wings.

In the 84th minute, Triumph midfielder #12 Evan Lee scored off a half volley in the penalty area to put Greenville up two goals.

The Jacks continued to battle as the half expired, but no chances were converted.

Fulltime: Greenville Triumph SC 2, Charlotte Independence 0.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#56 Gabriel Obertan made his 450th career appearance across all clubs.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the first half performance

"I was frustrated with the first half. We didn't do a good job managing their pressure. It felt like we were conceding too much space in the midfield. They were able to play through us in the center of the field too easily, and we needed to be better in that area."

On how well the team made adjustments

"We pushed the game in the second half fairly well and got some good looks. We did have a couple half chances; we hit the post and forced a couple saves out of them. We didn't do quite enough in the final third to get the goal, and I'm disappointed that we conceded the second one at a point where we were pushing the game pretty hard."

#17 Clay Dimick

On how the team adjusted to the game

"I think as the game progressed we continued to fight and try to get back in the game, but we are definitely frustrated with the final result."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence host the Richmond Kickers on Saturday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Purchase tickets at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

