Get to Know Your Opponent: Charlotte Independence

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Earlier this year, Charlotte handed Greenville its first loss of the season. As of the 2024 season, Charlotte Independence has a record of three wins, two draws, and two losses. They have performed reasonably well at home with a 2-2-1 record and remain unbeaten away with a 1-0-1 record. Sitting at fourth on the league table the North Carolina side has a match in hand against the Triumph with a total of 14 points.

Now on home turf, Greenville has a chance to move into first position in League One with a win on Wednesday night. Both teams should enter the match well rested, however the Triumph will have a challenge to turn around again on Saturday if they wish to continue their ascent to number one.

Player to Watch

Juan Carlos Obregón Jr.- Greenville is all too familiar with Obregón's playing ability, having scored the lone goal in the April 12th match. The 2024 addition joined Charlotte following a stint with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. No doubt Obregón's experience in the USL Championship, 2021 Toyoko Olympics and CONCACAF Champions League have assisted with his team-leading, six goals in only seven game appearances.

What to Know Before You Go

Please join our club for a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" prior to kickoff in honor of Juneteenth.

Double Match Day: The Greenville Liberty will play ahead of tonight's Triumph match at 5 PM ET on the road in Birmingham! Tune in Here.

Match #10 Info- Greenville Triumph (GVL) vs Charlotte Independence (CLT)

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Paladin Stadium, 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29613

