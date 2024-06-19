Greenville Triumph Clinches Victory over Charlotte Independence with Late Goal

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Lyam MacKinnon and Evan Lee scored for Greenville as the Triumph downed I-85 rivals, Charlotte Independence Wednesday night at Paladin Stadium. Greenville was able to exact revenge on a 1-0 loss to Charlotte earlier this season, and the victory moved the Triumph back to the top spot in the USL League One Standings.

The first half showcased relentless efforts from both sides, with Greenville dominating possession and creating numerous scoring opportunities. In the 9th minute, Lyam MacKinnon scored for the Triumph to open scoring. With the goal, MacKinnon became the club's all-time leading scorer at 19 goals. With their control of the game, the Triumph found themselves leading 1-0 at halftime, determined to secure the win in the second period.

As Greenville continued to stifle the dynamic Charlotte attack, a key substitution helped secure the match in the 84th minute. Ben Zakowski made an immediate impact after subbing on, delivering a precise cross into the box. Co-captain, Evan Lee, seizing the opportunity with clinical precision, volleyed the ball into the net, bringing the Triumph to a 2-0 lead.

"We made a little adjustment in the middle of the second half, played a little bit more simple and tried to move the ball around more and the result showed," said head coach Rick Wright. "The guys felt the game well and put in a great effort tonight."

Greenville will have a quick turnaround before playing against One Knoxville SC away on Saturday, June 22nd at 7:00 pm EST. Triumph will then return home on Saturday June 29th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

