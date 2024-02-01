Jackie Robinson Scholarship Applications Open for 2024

PAPILLION, NE - Applications for the Jackie Robinson Scholarship presented by The Weitz Company are currently open and due by March 15, 2024. The Chasers Charities-Robinson Athletic Scholarship program is administered by the Omaha Storm Chasers in order to recognize local high school athletes for their hard work, character and volunteerism to make an impact on our local community as well as their peers.

The scholarship is awarded to a Black male and female who participate in high school athletics with $1,250.00 given to each winner and aimed to go toward their college education. Winners of the scholarship will be notified no later than April 5, 2024, and receive one scholarship that is not renewable and is to be paid directly to the student's accredited postsecondary institution. A ceremony to recognize winners will take place during an Omaha Storm Chasers home game in 2024.

The scholarship recognizes the impact Jackie Robinson - the first Black player in Major League Baseball history - had on America and the legacy he left for all Americans by supporting two local Black high school athletes for their hard work, character, and motivation to make a positive impact on our local community and society.

To be eligible to apply, the student must:

Be a United States citizen or a permanent resident.

Reside in one of the following counties: Sarpy, Douglas, Cass, Lancaster or Pottawattamie.

Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Be a Black high school student-athlete.

Be a high school senior or graduate planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited postsecondary institution.

To apply for this scholarship, the student must provide:

Current, complete transcripts of grades.

Letter of recommendation from a current supervising principal, coach, or guidance counselor.

A personal statement of how and why sports have been important in their life, including a cover page with necessary contact information.

Essay answering the question: "Which athlete has inspired you and why" with examples included.

Complete applications can be filled out at this link on the Chasers Charities website.

For questions or more information, applicants may contact Aniya Tate via email at aniyat@omahastormchasers.com or by phone at (402) 738-2187.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2024 season by welcoming fans to Werner Park for Opening Night on March 28 vs. Iowa.

