Valentine's Day Ticket Special Features Personal Delivery from Mascots Scampi, Southpaw

February 1, 2024 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Make sure this Valentine's Day is a memorable one by surprising your sweetheart with a rose from Arlington Flower Shop, Jumbo Shrimp ticket vouchers for the 2024 season, Sweet Pete's candy and a Jumbo Shrimp Valentine's Day card, all delivered by a Jumbo Shrimp mascot. On February 13 & 14, Southpaw and Scampi will personally share the love of Valentine's Day and the upcoming baseball season.

With Cupid's big day right around the corner, the Jumbo Shrimp Sweetheart Surprise is a unique way to make a lasting impression on their loved one. The package includes a roses from Arlington Flower Shop, four undated reserved ticket vouchers for the 2024 season, Sweet Pete's Candy, a Jumbo Shrimp Valentine's Day card and Jumbo Shrimp decal - all for only $150.

Loveable Jumbo Shrimp mascots Southpaw and Scampi will deliver the Valentine's Day packages ordered by noon on Monday, Feb. 12 (or until packages sell out), to their Valentines throughout the greater Jacksonville area. Packages will be delivered on Tuesday, Feb. 13 & Wednesday, Feb. 14, pending availability.

Delivery time is limited, so call the Jumbo Shrimp front office at (904) 358-2846 to order packages and schedule delivery.

2024 Jumbo Shrimp Sweetheart Surprise

Rose from Arlington Flower Shop

Four undated reserved ticket vouchers for 2024

Sweet Pete's Candy

Jumbo Shrimp Valentine's Day card

Jumbo Shrimp decal

Delivery on Feb. 13 or 14 by a Jumbo Shrimp mascot (subject to availability)

