Indians Announce 2024 Intern Class

February 1, 2024







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the hiring of 14 seasonal assistants for the 2024 season. Former Indians interns have earned full-time roles in the sports industry with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Learfield IMG College, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, among others. The 2024 intern class will fill roles in baseball communications, business operations, community outreach, graphic design, marketing, merchandise, stadium and clubhouse operations, and ticket services.

Brooks Riley - Baseball Communications Assistant

School: University of Indianapolis

Brooks graduated from the University of Indianapolis in 2019 with a bachelor of arts in communication and concentration in sports information. The Indy native has served in multiple roles with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, first joining the crew as a college ambassador intern in 2016 before ascending to college program group leader/manager, marketing/event management intern and field marketing associate over the next four years. Since graduation, he has acted as an account liaison and office support representative with Clark Safety. Brooks navigated his way back into the sports world in 2023, commuting to serve as a game day communications associate for FC Cincinnati home games.

Andrew Spegal - Business Operations Assistant

School: Purdue University (West Lafayette)

Andrew is a business major pursuing a bachelor of science degree in general management with a minor in accounting at Purdue University and is expected to graduate this May. In addition to serving in a number of elected positions for the Delta chapter of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and club treasurer of Purdue's sports management club, he has worked as an event operations intern for the Boilermaker athletic department and as a basketball official for the Indiana High School Athletic Association. Last summer, he worked as an NCAA College Basketball Academy intern in Indianapolis.

Tianna Hart - Community Outreach Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Tianna graduated from Indiana University's School of Public Health with a bachelor of science in kinesiology as a sports marketing and management major in 2022. While in Bloomington, she was on scholarship with the IU softball team and was part of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and Little Sis Program. Tianna worked for the Indians in 2022 as a game day intern.

Jacob Ulrey - Graphic Design Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Jacob graduated from Indiana University in 2022 with a bachelor of arts in sports media with a concentration in post-production and editing. With various skills in graphic design, videography and digital media production, he most recently served as the Fort Wayne TinCaps' video production intern during the 2023 season. He also has previous experience with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants as a freelance camera operator and with Indiana University Radio/TV Services as a video production crew member to produce shows for Big Ten Plus through Big Ten Network Student U.

Raegan Walsh - Marketing Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Raegan graduated from Indiana University's Media School in 2023 with a bachelor of arts degree in media advertising with highest distinction while minoring in sports marketing and management and arts management. She served as the vice president of communications and marketing for IU's Student Athletic Board and later became a strategic communications intern within IU athletics' communications department. Last summer she worked for the Indiana Fever as a media relations season associate.

Jackson Williams - Merchandise Assistant

School: University of Indianapolis

Jackson is expected to graduate this May from the University of Indianapolis with a bachelor of science in sport and fitness administration/management and a minor in business administration. He has a wealth of experience working in sports, serving as a volunteer for the 2022 Big Ten Championship Fan Festival and 2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships. Most recently, he was a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway College Program guest experience event staff.

Mason Carmichael - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: Ball State University (Muncie, Ind.)

Mason graduated from Ball State University in 2023 with a bachelor of science in sport administration and minor in marketing. He spent the 2023 season working as a stadium operations intern for the Eau Claire Express of the Northwoods League and served as Ball State baseball's student team manager during the 2022-23 campaign. In the summer of 2022, he was part of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway College Program guest experience event staff.

Matthew Hawkins - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: Stephen F. Austin University (Nacogdoches, Texas) / Post University (online)

Matthew graduated from Stephen F. Austin University's Rusche College of Business in 2021 and is currently pursuing his master's in sport management from Post University. He was a game day operations intern and baseball operations/lead intern at Stephen F. Austin before later becoming an event operations intern with Austin FC.

Ethan Goddard - Ticket Services Assistant

School: University of Southern Indiana (Evansville)

Ethan is expected to graduate from the University of Southern Indiana in July with a master of science in sport management after earning a bachelor of science in sport management in 2022. From 2019-23, he was on scholarship with the Screaming Eagles cross country and track & field squads. He spent the 2022 season as a box office intern with the Evansville Otters of the independent Frontier League and in 2023 served as a merchandise and warehouse intern for USA Track & Field. He most recently worked on the game day operations staff for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Jan Tomaszewski - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Jan graduated from Indiana University's School of Public Health as a sports marketing and management major in 2023. Over four years in Bloomington, he worked with IU recreational sports as a team leader and participant associate. In 2022, he worked with members of the Indianapolis Colts sales team during training camp.

Jeff Miller - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Ball State University (Muncie, Ind.)

Jeff graduated from Ball State University in 2023 with a bachelor of science in advertising and minor in sustainability. Prior to graduation, he worked as an environmental lead at Ball State and as creative director for Agency 456 in Muncie. During the current school year, he has served as a substitute teacher at Carmel High School.

Jose Gonzalez - Ticket Services Assistant

School: IUPUI (Indianapolis) / University of Kansas (Lawrence)

Jose is currently pursuing a master of science in education as a sport management major at the University of Kansas. He graduated in 2022 from IUPUI's School of Health and Human Services with a bachelor of science in kinesiology as a fitness management and personal training major and health education minor. He most recently worked as a medical office specialist in the allergy department at College Park Family Care in Overland Park, Kan.

Lance Marshall - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Ball State University (Muncie, Ind.)

Lance graduated from Ball State University in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in sport administration and minor in foundations of business. During his time in Muncie, he volunteered in the women's volleyball ticket office, was a volunteer supervisor for men's volleyball and swimming and diving, and fulfilled a ticket office representative internship for Ball State athletics.

Samantha Cox - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Texas Tech University (Lubbock)

Samantha graduated from Texas Tech University in 2023 with a bachelor of arts degree in advertising and brand strategy and minor in media strategy. Last fall she worked as a media planner for Raider Cre8tive and was also a student assistant for Texas Tech's undergraduate admissions.

