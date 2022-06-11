Jackals Survive Boulders In Slugfest

Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release









David Vinsky of the New York Boulders is congratulated by Manager TJ Stanton

(New York Boulders) David Vinsky of the New York Boulders is congratulated by Manager TJ Stanton(New York Boulders)

Good evening,

In a game of big innings that saw visiting New York and New Jersey combine for 30 runs and 29 hits, it was the host Jackals that survived 16-14 on Saturday night at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ.

The big innings included a nine-run second by the Jackals and a six-run fifth and four-run seventh from the Boulders. The Boulders finished the night with 14 hits, while New Jersey banged out 15.

New Jersey led by scores of 12-2 after four innings and 15-8 through five frames, however the Boulders made things interesting by pushing across four runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to get within the final margin of 16-14 and brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and the potential winning run to bat in the ninth.

David Vinsky led the Boulders' offense with three hits, including his fourth home run of the season, and four RBI, while Francisco Del Valle also had three hits, including his first long ball of the year, while knocking in a pair of runs.

Gabriel Garcia, Gian Martellini and Max Smith each had two hits and an RBI for New York.

Meanwhile, the Jackals received three hits and three RBI from Alfredo Marte, whose fourth home run of the season - a three-run shot in the second inning - gave the Jackals a 9-2 advantage.

Jason Agresti added two hits and three RBI for New Jersey, who also picked up three hits and two RBI from Todd Isaacs, whose fifth inning solo home run, his fifth of the year, increased the New Jersey lead to 10-2 in the third inning.

Jayce Vancena started and took the loss for New York, falling to 0-2 on the year; while Austin Smith, despite allowing three runs in one inning of work, got the win for the Jackals, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Angel Baez tossed a scoreless ninth to register his first save of the year for New Jersey.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2022 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

