Schaumburg's Big Second Dooms Wild Things in Middle Game

June 11, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things fell to the visiting Schaumburg Boomers 8-4 in a grueling nine-inning contest. Washington was unable to mount a comeback after a high-scoring second inning by the Boomers.

The Wild Things wasted no time getting the scoring started, driving in lead-off man Nick Ward via an Andrew Czech double in the bottom of the first frame, making it 1-0.

Schaumburg responded in the top of the second with an opposite-field home run off the bat of Matt Bottcher that knotted the score. Hits off the bats of Thomas Debonville and Alec Craig drove in more Boomer runners making it 4-1. William Salas furthered the Schaumburg lead with a three-run shot to left, making it 7-1 at the end of the rough inning.

Washington's Ian Walters was unphased and began the slow fight back with a solo blast down the right-field line to cut the deficit to five.

Tensions skyrocketed in the top of the sixth when Washington pitcher Sandro Cabrera swung on Schaumburg's Chase Dawson after retiring the side on a ground ball, which resulted in both of their ejections and a bench-clearing scrum.

Andrew Czech kept his hot streak alive in the bottom of the sixth frame with a towering two-run blast to right, his second in two games, and closed the Schaumburg lead to 7-4. However, the Boomers got some extra breathing room with a one-run single off the bat of Matt Botcher, making it 8-4 going into the seventh-inning stretch.

Schaumburg would carry that four-run lead for the remainder of the game.

Washington (16-10) takes on Schaumburg (14-11) tomorrow Sunday, June 12 with first pitch at 5:35 p.m. for the third and final game of the series. Tickets are available at wildthingstickets.com. Come join the wizarding world of the Wild Things for Harry Potter Night presented by Bethel Bakery on a PA Virtual Kids Eat Free Sunday.

