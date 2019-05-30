Jackals Iron Throne Night Postponed to June 8
May 30, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
Tonight's Iron Throne Night promotion has been POSTPONED due to the impending thunderstorms. In efforts to provide the best experience possible for our fans, we will reschedule the promotion night for SATURDAY JUNE 8. We plan to play tonight's game as scheduled.
