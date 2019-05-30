Jackals Iron Throne Night Postponed to June 8

May 30, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Tonight's Iron Throne Night promotion has been POSTPONED due to the impending thunderstorms. In efforts to provide the best experience possible for our fans, we will reschedule the promotion night for SATURDAY JUNE 8. We plan to play tonight's game as scheduled.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 30, 2019

Jackals Iron Throne Night Postponed to June 8 - New Jersey Jackals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.