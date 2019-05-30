Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 5, Ottawa 3 - Box Score

The Rockland Boulders scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit and beat Ottawa by the score of 5-3.

After a scoreless inning of play, Ottawa took a 2-0 lead in the second as CF Steve Brown scored on a single by 3B Jordan Caillouet and RF Brian Portelli came home on a sacrifice fly from SS Malik Collymore. The score would remain the same until the top of the sixth when Rockland tied the score up at 2-2 thanks to a double by 1B Collin Ferguson and a single by RF Jordan Hinshaw. The deadlock would not last for long as C Andy Mocahbee hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to give the Champions back the lead at 3-2. Ottawa took that advantage into the ninth but could not finish the game off as Rockland plated three runs via a walk and a two-run single from LF Mitch Piatnik to take the lead for good at 5-3.

Ferguson and C Blake Grant-Parks each had 2-for-4 nights at the plate with a run scored.

Boulders reliever Nick Kennedy tossed two scoreless innings and earned the win. Kennedy gave up a hit and a walk in the seven batters that he faced.

Quebec at New Jersey - (Postponed/Rain)

The game between Quebec and New Jersey was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday, July 1.

