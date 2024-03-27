It's Time to Sing: Audition to Compete in 2024 Karaoke Night

March 27, 2024

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - We know Columbia's got talent and we want to hear it! The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they'll be accepting audition videos for a karaoke contest during The Arts Night Tuesday, May 14.

The Fireflies are looking for singers who would like to perform and compete in front of fans at Segra Park. This will be the club's third karaoke contest. Chosen contestants will sing their hearts out for 30-40 seconds of their go-to karaoke song in-between innings in head-to-head competitions that will be voted on by fans in attendance.

Those interested in submitting video auditions can email them directly to John Oliver at joliver@columbiafireflies.com. Singers can sing any song of their choosing for the audition. The deadline for karaoke video submissions is April 28 at 5 pm.

Each chosen contestant will receive a pair of tickets to the Fireflies game May 14. Karaoke competition spots are limited and not everyone who auditions will be selected to compete in the competition.

The Fireflies 2024 season begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

