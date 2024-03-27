Break Camp Roster Announced

March 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Texas Rangers released the Break Camp Roster that will be arriving in Kinston to start the season. The initial 29-men roster includes 17 pitchers, 3 catchers, 5 infielders, and 4 outfielders. Three of the Ranger's top thirty prospects are on the Wood Ducks Roster including Echedry Vargas, Marcos Torres, and Gleider Figuereo.

The roster has some familiar faces returning to the Wood Ducks. There are 17 players on the initial roster that have previously played for the Wood Ducks. Pitchers, Paul Bonzagni, Wilian Bormie, David Davalillo, Kohl Drake, Bryan Magdaleno, Brayan Mendoza, Alberto Mota, Luis Valdez, and Kai-Noa Wynyard. Along with Catcher, Jesus Moreno, outfielders, Wady Mendez, Thomas Specht, and Marcos Torres. Also returning are infielders Danyer Cueva, Gleider Figuereo, Chandler Pollard, and Echedry Vargas. All spent at least part of the 2023 season as a Wood Duck. Marcus Smith (OF) is also returning, he was not a part of the Wood Ducks in 2023 but was on the roster in 2022.

This is just the Break Camp Roster and therefore subject to change before Opening Day! The team will depart Arizona this weekend to get settled in Kinston at the beginning of next week.

The Wood Ducks will start the season at home vs the Lynchburg Hillcats on April 5th to kick off a 3-game homestand. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 10am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.