Southeastern BBQ Showdown General Public Tickets On-Sale Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m.

March 27, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, S.C. - Get ready to fire up your taste buds and mark your calendars because tickets for the highly anticipated Southeastern BBQ Showdown are set to go on-sale to the general public on Friday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m.

The Southeastern BBQ Showdown is an unprecedented culinary extravaganza that brings together the best of the BBQ world for a two-day celebration of flavor, competition, and entertainment. Hosted by Capital City/Lake Murray Country at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies, this inaugural event marks a historic moment as the "first food sport competition to grace a sports stadium in the United States".

From Fridays, South Carolina Night, featuring a sizzling chicken wing competition and live music from BAND OF OZ to the main event on Saturday, where 25 elite BBQ teams from across the nation go head-to-head. It will be a feast for the senses with celebrity BBQ teams, esteemed judges, an electrifying Country Music Concert featuring multi-award-winning ALABAMA, and a dazzling fireworks finale to ensure that the Southeastern BBQ Showdown will be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

ADMISSION

Single-Day General Admission

$75: Friday (Children 12 & under Free with adult ticket - Friday ONLY)

$100: Saturday

2-Day Bundle Admission - Buy both days and save!

$125: General Admission

$150: VIP (Select reserved seating with VIP field access during the Alabama concert)

TICKETS

Online: Southeasternbbqshowdown.com

In-person: Segra Park [1640 Freed Street, Columbia, SC 29201]

Visit SoutheasternBBQShowdown.com for more information including BBQ Teams, vendors/exhibits, hotel reservations, tickets, and more! Follow the Showdown on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with exciting news as the event builds and tune into the Behind the Plate video podcast with Emcee Mark Conway premiering every Wednesday on YouTube. #SoutheasternBBQShowdown #TopFoodDestination

