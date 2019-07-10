Isotopes Voted Best 2019 Copa Identity

The Mariachis de Nuevo MÃ©xico beat out 71 other teams to be voted by fans as the best 2019 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n identity in an online contest held by Minor League Baseball.

The Mariachis survived three rounds of voting and defeated their fellow Pacific Coast League team, los Lowriders de Fresno (Fresno Grizzlies) in the championship round.

With a new look in 2019, the Mariachis added a touch of turquoise, the New Mexico state gem, to their logo and unveiled new uniforms featuring the color.

"Adding turquoise to our logo was something we wanted to do to incorporate more of New Mexico than we already have," said Isotopes Vice President and General Manager John Traub.

This is yet another honor for the Mariachis de Nuevo MÃ©xico, who won 2018's inaugural Copa de la DiversiÃ³n, or "Fun Cup." The initiative is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

The 2019 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n winner will be announced at the Baseball Winter Meetings in December.

