Aviators Host Salt Lake from July 11-14

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open a brief four-game homestand against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Thursday, July 11 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The four-game series will conclude on Sunday, July 14 and all games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Triple-A All-Star break is from Monday-Wednesday, July 8-10. The 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities Triple-A All-Star Game, the 32nd annual contest featuring the International League vs. Pacific Coast League, will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, home of the Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The game will begin at 6:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on the MLB Network.

The Aviators organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The franchise is playing in their 37th season in the Silver State as a member of the PCL.

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD TRIPLE-A BASEBALL IN HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators lead Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) in total home attendance (423,213) and average (9,405 in 45 dates).

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, leads the IL in total home attendance and average (378,779 - 8,417 average in 45 dates).

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 45 dates, Las Vegas total is 423,213 for an average of 9,405 (32 sellouts). The season-high sellout crowd was 12,111 vs. Tacoma on May 14 (Smokers Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game). The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,424,224.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2016), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

Number of 10,000+ crowds: 17

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE: 2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK:

2019 423,213 45 dates 9,405 average

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average

*inaugural season

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK WINNER OF 2019 MiLB TRIPLE-A BEST OF THE BALLPARKS FAN VOTE (JULY 1): Las Vegas Ballpark defeated Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, to win this year's Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote. Over 85,000 fans voted in all five rounds of the Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote, with almost 500,000 fans voting to date in the overall competition. After several close votes in previous rounds, the final vote resulted in Las Vegas Ballpark with a 55.6% to 44.4% margin win over the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The following is the schedule and promotions for the four-game homestand from July 11-14 at 7:05 p.m.:

Thursday, July 11: $2 Beer Night, Proper identification is required, vs. Salt Lake

Friday, July 12: *Aviators Travel Neck Pillow Night, presented by Hanratty Law Group, vs. Salt Lake

Saturday, July 13: Super Hero Night & *Captain America Bobblehead Giveaway vs. Salt Lake

Sunday, July 14: Family Night vs. Salt Lake

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a seven-game road trip beginning in the Pacific Northwest on Monday, July 15 against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The four-game series will conclude on Thursday, July 18. Las Vegas will then travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Bees in a three-game series from Friday-Sunday, July 19-21. The next scheduled off day for the PCL is Monday, July 22.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Tickets for all Aviators home games can be purchased at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Box Office Hours:

NON-GAME DAYS:

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is closed

GAME DAYS:

Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday night games (June - September) from noon to end of game

NOTE: Las Vegas Ballpark will call is located off Pavilion Center Drive near the main entrance to the ballpark, Will call is open 1.5 hours before the game and closed at the end of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The Aviators will be offering a military and first responders discount through the team's partnership with GovX (www.govx.com) - - $5.00 off tickets through the website.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

The pricing classifications are subject to change:

Home Plate Box ($35-$45)

Dugout Prime ($29-$39)

Dugout Box ($22-$32)

Outfield Prime ($18-$28)

Outfield Box ($15-$25)

4 Topps Corners ($50-$60)

Home Run Porch ($50-$60)

Social/Berm ($12-$22)

2019 Group Tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available at the Las Vegas Ballpark TEAM STORE and on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

