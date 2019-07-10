Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (July 11-14)

July 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park tomorrow for four games against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) through Sunday afternoon, as the action resumes after the All-Star Break.

Fans can enjoy two giveaways this homestand, including a Redbirds Trucker Cap on Friday presented by Campbell Clinic and a Redbirds Wiffle Bat on Sunday courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Sunday's game has a special first pitch time of 1:15 p.m., with gates opening at 12:15.

A Memphis staple is the featured all-you-can-eat item on Friday, as an All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket includes access to an all-you-can-eat ribs buffet. Fans purchasing a specialty ticket also receive a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card. Specialty tickets can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat.

Saturday's game features postgame Terminix Fireworks, launched up close and personal from center field.

Thursday, July 11 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products: the Redbirds will be taking the field as the Memphis Chicks and fan-favorite Chicks mascot Blooper will be in attendance, and fans can enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

- College Night with $5 Bluff Tickets: college students with a valid student ID can purchase $5 Bluff tickets at the AutoZone Park Box Office on the day of the game

Friday, July 12 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Redbirds Trucker Cap Giveaway presented by Campbell Clinic: the first 1,500 fans receive a free Redbirds Trucker Cap, courtesy of Campbell Clinic

- All-You-Can-Eat Ribs Specialty Ticket presented by Dave & Buster's: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat receive access to an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring ribs and fixings, plus hot dogs and two drinks per person (soda/water), and specialty ticket buyers also receive a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card

- Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a minimum of four Field Box tickets at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack also receive four free hot dogs, four free sodas, and one free large bottomless popcorn at the game, plus four coupons for a free Chick-fil-A combo meal

- "YADI" Dog Bowl Specialty Ticket: a specialty ticket purchase at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals includes a unique dog bowl featuring Cardinals superstar Yadier Molina

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

- MLBPAA Memorabilia Shop: The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association will have memorabilia for purchase behind Ford FansFirst inside the main gate, with proceeds benefiting the MLBPAA and the Redbirds Community Fund

Saturday, July 13 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show: the night is highlighted by a postgame fireworks display, presented by Terminix, launched up-close and personal from center field

- $2 Beer Special: fans can enjoy $2 beers at the Left Field Bar until the regularly-scheduled game time

- MLBPAA Memorabilia Shop: The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association will have memorabilia for purchase behind Ford FansFirst inside the main gate, with proceeds benefiting the MLBPAA and the Redbirds Community Fund

Sunday, July 14 - 1:15 p.m. (gates at 12:15)

- Redbirds Wiffle Bat Giveaway presented by Prairie Farms Dairy: The first 2,000 fans receive a Redbirds Wiffle Ball bat, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat upon entering

- Pregame Autographs presented by Allegiant Air: members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game from 12:25-12:45

- Kids Run the Bases: kids can run the bases just like the pros after the game, weather permitting

- MLBPAA Memorabilia Shop: The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association will have memorabilia for purchase behind Ford FansFirst inside the main gate, with proceeds benefiting the MLBPAA and the Redbirds Community Fund

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.