Isotopes Unveil New Concessions Lineup for Upcoming 2023 Season

The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled new concessions items that will be featured during the upcoming season at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Here is the starting lineup for new major players on the 2023 concessions menu:

The Dentist's Delight (Available at Pecos River/Santa Fe Trail near section 116)

This knife and fork creation is a sweet, scrumptious, tangy and crunchy culinary captivation. Starting with a half-pound of brisket cooked in a savory au jus, it's then topped with a caramel aioli and layered with a tangy green apple coleslaw. Finally, everything is captured between two apple fritters and topped with a dusting of crunchy caramel popcorn. Not to "sugar-coat" our intentions with this wonderous creation ... with each purchase of a Dentist's Delight, Dr. Greg LoPour - the official dentist of the Isotopes - will be giving away a complimentary toothbrush while supplies last.

Pig Candy (Available at Batter's Up near section 108)

We're elevating chicharrónes to an unbelievable new level: Fried pork ends ... candied in maple syrup ... sprinkled with red chile flakes ... and bathed in brown sugar. And just to get folks more excited, their taste buds will stand on end when they're devouring this dandy in an Isotopes souvenir helmet.

The Dugout (Available at Batter's Up near section 108)

We call it "The Dugout" because this sandwich is where fans will see all the players! The warm flat bread can barely contain the perfect combination of tender grilled chicken, crispy fried falafel and french fries all topped off with a generous helping of green chile tzatziki sauce. Need a vegetarian-friendly option? This sandwich can also be made with no chicken and extra falafel.

Stir Fry Noodle Cart (Available at The Grill Cart near section 119)

Walks during baseball games are good when your favorite team is at the plate. But this year, RGCU Field concessionaire Oak View Group is stepping up to bat with a wok-inspired noodle cart. Stir fry noodles are loaded with your choice of savory beef, grilled chicken or tofu and a heap of fresh seasonal vegetables, all blended in front of the fans and tossed with a classic yakisoba sauce.

Spicy Red Chile Ribs (Available at Batter's Up near section 108)

Red chile ribs are a staple of New Mexican cuisine and now they'll be a big player on the RGCU Field concessions menu. Fans can savor a quarter rack of baby back pork ribs marinated and slow roasted in traditional spicy red chile and dusted with red chile flakes. So tender and delicious. Perfect to pair with an icy cold beer as the clean-up hitter.

Opening Night: All of these savory additions to our menu will be available Opening Night - Tuesday, April 4 - when the Isotopes play host to Salt Lake at 6:35 pm. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a fleece blanket, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine. Tickets are available at the Isotopes Park Box Office or via Ticketmaster. Opening Night will feature retiring KOB TV meteorologist Steve Stucker throwing out the first pitch and the Isotopes presenting their annual check to the City of Albuquerque, commemorating the success of the 2022 season.

