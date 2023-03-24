Greater Nevada Field Will Host Reno Philharmonic's Patriotic POPs at the Field Concert on July 3rd, Tickets on Sale Now

RENO, Nev. - On the eve of America's birthday, Greater Nevada Field's national pride and acoustics will be fully displayed following today's announcement that the Reno Philharmonic will perform its Patriotic POPS at the Field on July 3rd at the ballpark.

General Admission tickets for the Patriotic POPS at the Field start at $18.00 and are on sale now at www.greaternevadafield.com. Additional ticket packages are available to purchase through the ballpark's website.

"We're thrilled to be able to partner with the Reno Philharmonic on this iconic event," said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Independence Day as we continue to strive to make Greater Nevada Field a gathering place for our community and all of Northern Nevada."

Fans enjoying the event will have their hearts swell with pride as the orchestra strikes up a rousing rendition of their favorite red, white, and blue tunes! They will journey through America's rich musical heritage and hear iconic songs from across this nation's history performed outdoors by a symphony orchestra. â¯â¯

The finale of this family-friendly event will light up the night sky with a sizzling firework show, providing the perfect backdrop for this one-of-a-kind performance at the ball field!

Guests of this special-event night at Greater Nevada Field will also be able to enjoy face painting, magicians, and a food-eating contest.

"We continue to pursue our mission of offering new musical experiences to the Reno community, and Greater Nevada Field was the perfect fit," said Ignacio Barrón Viela, President & CEO of the Reno Phil. "Partnering with the Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field to offer the opportunity for all to experience a memorable performance at such a wonderful venue was the perfect way for us to continue to strive towards our goal."

