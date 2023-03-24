Community Invited to Round Rock Express Fan Fest this Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express Fan Fest is set to return to Dell Diamond tomorrow, Saturday, March 25! Fans of all ages are invited to the ballpark from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to help celebrate the start of the 2023 baseball season. The free event is open to the public and includes family-friendly fun for all fans.

The celebration of America's pastime allows fans to get back into the baseball spirit by enjoying a day of entertainment. Attendees at this year's Fan Fest can throw some heat in the Express home bullpen, test out the newest inflatables in the Fun Zone, take some swings in the state-of-the-art Home Run Dugout, head down to the field and grab a photo with Spike and experience many more activities throughout Dell Diamond. The Railyard Team Store will also be open for fans looking to get their hands on the newest Express merchandise. Attendees can scope out the exact seat location for their season memberships with full season, fireworks plans and 4-Seam Plans also available.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality will also be debuting new menu items at each of the storefronts around Dell Diamond. Some of the newest additions to the culinary lineup include the big kahuna dog basket at Ono Pacific Grill, a colossal baked potato loaded with brisket at Southside Market, banana-peanut butter milkshakes at Fairlane's Diner and a savory steak sandwich from Goodstock. The newest White Claw Cocktail (Section 123), named the Golden Glove, is set to feature New Amsterdam vodka, peach puree, pineapple juice and mango White Claw. The three newest storefronts include Chez Mac (Section 125), a macaroni and cheese stand, along with Ragin' Bowl (Section 112) which will feature a variety of Tex-Mex, Asian and Cajun style bowls. Lastly, fans can feed their craving for nachos at Nachology (Section 121).

The Express are also proud to partner with the Round Rock Area Serving Center to host a donation drive during Fan Fest. Those who are able to donate are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items. Items can be dropped off at the Home Plate Gate. For over 35 years, the Round Rock Area Serving Center has been a resource in our community and has helped reach families and individuals in crisis and served their needs with assistance, care and support.

A full rundown of activities available during the 2023 Express Fan Fest is below. All events take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Parking for Fan Fest will be free.

Beer Sampling (12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. or while supplies last):â¯Fans 21 and up can sample a few brews, thanks to Brown Distributing.

Budweiser Clydesdales: The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will have one of their beautiful horses inside the stadium for an up-close photo opportunity. The rest of the team will be available for viewing inside their stalls outside the stadium.

Bullpen Pitching:â¯Fan Fest attendees can toe the rubber (with a signed waiver) and throw a few pitches like their favorite Express hurlers. Pitchers will be limited to three throws.

Caricature Artists (10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.):â¯Make sure to get sketched by one of the talented artists roaming the concourse.

Character Meet and Greet:â¯Kids of all ages will be excited to get their photos with Rapunzel and Black Panther (various timeslots) inside the Karbach Ranch Water Suites at Fan Fest.

Community Art Project: The Express are partnering with Art Off Center on a fan art project. Fans are invited to paint ceramic tiles with provided paint and leave them with us to be fired in a kiln and hung in a large, tiled art wall at Dell Diamond this season! You'll want to come back this summer to find your contribution to this piece of art!

Donation Drive: Fans are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Round Rock Area Serving Center. Bins will be located at the Home Plate Gate.

Home Depot Kids Workshop:â¯Home Depot will be onsite in the United Heritage Conference Center with a craft build for kids! (limited time)

Home Run Dugout (10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.): Fans are invited to take some swings (with a signed waiver) at their favorite big league ballpark inside Home Run Dugout along the concourse in right field.

Inflatables:â¯We will debut our new Express bounce house and slide combo in the Fun Zone, and we'll have a Bull Riding inflatable along the concourse!

Kids Club Sign-Up:â¯Join our freeâ¯2023 Express Kids Club, presented by All Things Kids.

Petting Zoo: The Picnic Area will transform into a petting zoo filled with a variety of Spike's favorite four-legged friends thanks to Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo.

Photos with Spike (10:00 - 10:40 a.m., 11:00 - 11:40 a.m., 12:00 - 12:40 p.m., 1:00 - 1:40 p.m.):â¯Join Spike on the field for a photo!

Railyard Team Store:â¯The Railyard Team Store will be open for fans to stock up on new Express gear for the upcoming 2023 season.

Scavenger Hunt:â¯Embark on a self-guided tour of Dell Diamond and receive two complimentary general admission outfield lawn tickets to the game on either April 12 or April 16 upon completion.

Season Memberships:â¯Available season membership seats will be tagged with flags in the seating bowl.

Train Rides:â¯Fans can hop aboard the E-Train with free train rides along the outer concourse.

The Express kick off the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Full Season Plans, Fireworks membership packages and 4-Seam Plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

