Isotopes to Host Two Pre-Game Concerts During the Last Weekend of June at Isotopes Park

May 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced Nathaniel Kranz will perform a Pre-Game concert on Country Night June 28 th while a multi-church worship team featuring Lino Chavez and Tamra Aragon will hold a Pre-Game worship concert as part of Faith and Family Night June 30 th at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Concert access is included with each game ticket.

Country Night, Friday, June 28:

Nathaniel Krantz will perform a Pre-Game concert on the berm from approximately 5:15-6:05 pm, presented by the Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall and Saloon

Click here to visit Krantz' website

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Cowbell giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico Farm & Livestock Bureau (first 3,000 fans)

First pitch is set for 6:35 pm

Faith & Family Night, Sunday, June 30 :

Multi-church worship team Pre-Game worship concert featuring Lino Chavez and Tamra Aragon will be held on the berm from approximately 4:45-5:35 pm

Gates open at 4:30 pm

In-game baptisms in the berm

First pitch is set for 6:05 pm

Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.