Blair Henley Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

May 28, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP Blair Henley has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 21 through 26, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuesday. Highlights of Henley's outing can be found here .

Henley turned in one of the best outings of his career on Sunday evening against Round Rock, throwing 6.0+ innings without surrendering a run. After hitting a batter with two outs in the first, Henley retired the next 12 straight batters, walking two and hitting another batter in his first six innings of work without giving up a hit. The right-hander returned for the seventh inning and allowed his only hit of the night on a full-count single by Sam Huff, ending the evening for Henley. All told, the 27-year-old walked just two and struck out five on 90 pitches, tying his career high in innings pitched.

Henley collects his third overall Pitcher of the Week award after the former seventh-round pick was named the Texas League Pitcher of the week twice in 2023 on August 6 and August 20. This is the tenth time in franchise history that a Space Cowboys hurler has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week and the first time since RHP Ronel Blanco earned the honor during the final week of the 2023 season from September 19 through 23, 2023.

Coming off a series win, the Space Cowboys head to Las Vegas to take on the Aviators for a six-game set beginning on Tuesday night. RHP AJ Blubaugh (3-0, 3.16) will take the ball for Sugar Land. Oakland Athletics starter RHP Luis Medina (0-0, 19.29) is scheduled to make a rehab assignment for the Las Vegas Aviators for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

