Cy Fair and Pearland to Play 6A Regional Final at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field will host the 6A Baseball Regional Final between Cy Fair High School and Pearland High School from Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1.

The two teams are set for a best-of-three series with the following schedule:

Game One - Thursday, May 30 at 7:00 pm

Game Two - Friday, May 31 at 7:00 pm

Game Three (if necessary) - Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 pm.

Cy Fair will serve as the home team for game one and Pearland will be the designated home team for game two. If the series requires a third game, the teams will flip a coin to see who will be the designated home team. Gates open one hour prior to each game and seating is general admission.

Tickets are available now and are $10 in advance and $12 when purchased day of game. Parking is $5 per car for each game.

