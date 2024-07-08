Isotopes Return for Six-Game Homestand Tomorrow Night

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin a six-game homestand tomorrow against the Tacoma Rainiers, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm, highlighted by Lowrider Night with the annual Lowrider Car Show and Mariachis Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, July 9 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, July 10 at 12:05 pm

Youth Summer Program Day - Have lunch at Isotopes Park and enjoy some afternoon baseball!

Skin Cancer Awareness Day

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, July 11 at 6:35 pm

Healthcare Appreciation Night - All healthcare workers receive a promotional ticket offer! Click here for more details!

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, July 12 at 6:35 pm

Adult Dri-Fit T-Shirt giveaway, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Healthcare Appreciation Night - All healthcare workers receive a promotional ticket offer! Click here for more details!

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, July 13 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Modelo Especial

Lowrider Night -Lowrider Show on the warning track from 5:00-5:45 pm. Fans are invited to come down to the field to take pictures and meet the owners of these classic vehicles (weather permitting). Lowrider vehicles will be staged outside the Isotopes Park exterior concourse for fans to enjoy.

LOWRIDER BOBBLEHEAD giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

Felix y Gatos, a Latin Blues band, will perform outside of McKernan Hall from 4:00-5:30 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Champion Xpress Carwash (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, July 14 at 12:05 pm

Special revised game time of 12:05 pm with gates opening at 11:00 am

Isotopes Tumbler giveaway, courtesy of Isleta Resort & Casino (first 3,00 fans 21 & older)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

