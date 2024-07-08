Chaparro & Diaz Named Pacific Coast League Player & Pitcher of the Week

July 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Following outstanding performances at the plate and on the mound during the Reno Aces six-game sweep against the Sacramento River Cats, infielder Andres Chaparro and starting pitcher Yilber Diaz were named Pacific Coast League Player and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Earning his first PCL Player of the Week honors for his career, Chaparro collected 15 hits in 24 at-bats (.625 batting average) with six extra-base hits, three home runs, and 15 RBI. The 25-year-old also tallied four multi-hit performances during the week, including a five-hit, five-RBI night in Tuesday's 10-7 win.

Throughout the week, he also came through in clutch situations as the 25-year-old gave the Aces their ninth and 10th-straight wins with walk-off base knocks on back-to-back nights on Friday and Saturday. However, his most significant moment came with the game on the line in Saturday's 7-6 win. Down 5-3 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Chaparro smashed a three-run blast into left field to give the Aces a late lead.

Chaparro raised his batting average from .306 to .328 during the hot stretch, pushing himself to the top of the Pacific Coast League statistical rankings. He stands in second place in hits (102), batting average (.328), total bases (178), and OPS (.979) and third in RBI (68), SLG (.572), and extra-base hits (41).

In his fourth start with the Aces since his promotion on July 1 in Sacramento, Diaz's dominance on the mound against the River Cats was on full display as the 23-year-old tossed six no-hit innings, matching a franchise record 13 strikeouts, leading Reno to a 7-0 win.

The performance gave the six-foot, right-hander a 28:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio while lifting his K/9 to 11.45 and lowering his ERA to a robust 3.27.

Before his promotion to Triple-A Reno, Diaz won the Texas League Pitcher of the Week, twice in May, and led the circuit with 77 strikeouts. In 54 innings pitched, he posted a 4.33 ERA for Double-A Amarillo.

The Aces will complete their nine-game homestand with a six-game set against the Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, beginning on Tuesday, July 9, at Greater Nevada Field. The series-opening first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT.

