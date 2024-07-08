Dog Days, Fireworks & Grateful Dead Headline Aces Homestand vs. Round Rock

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces continues its action-packed July home schedule at Greater Nevada Field, with a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, beginning on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get ready for a unique and thrilling experience at Greater Nevada Field with our Dog Day at the ballpark, a day filled with furry friends and fun. And that's not all! We're also bringing back the sounds of the '60s with Grateful Dead Night, promising a nostalgic and rocking evening for all our fans.

Fans have the chance to show their support for the Reno Aces Foundation while winning a unique piece of Aces memorabilia. Bid online at www.renoaces.com for the exclusive, on-field, Grateful Dead-themed jerseys that our Aces players will wear Saturday night. Remember, all proceeds go directly to the Reno Aces Foundation, making a difference in our community.

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net

Wednesday, July 10th, vs. Round Rock Express

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Grateful Dead Night presented by Nevada Mining Association and Dillard's

Saturday, July 13th vs. Round Rock Express

What a long, strange trip its' been Calling all Deadheads! The Aces are bringing Haight-Ashbury to Greater Nevada Field with Grateful Dead night. at Greater Nevada Field on July 13 featuring a Reno Aces tie-dye shirt giveaway!

July's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM

The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM:

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

