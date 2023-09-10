Isotopes Rally, Blow Lead, Fall 8-6 to Aces

Albuquerque, NM - A four-run fifth inning energized fans and canines on a Bark in the Park Sunday afternoon, but the home team was unable to hold the lead. Reno's Tristen English connected on a long three-run homer in the seventh, then the Aces produced an insurance run in the eighth and held on for an 8-6 victory to split this series.

The Isotopes trailed 4-0 early, but got a run back in the fourth on Coco Montes' solo homer. Hunter Stovall, Wynton Bernard and Jimmy Herron all came through with run-scoring hits in the fifth. However, a pair of outstanding catches by Aces center fielder Jorge Barrosa helped prevent a serious amount of further damage.

With the defeat, Albuquerque is now 4.5 games behind league-leading Round Rock and Las Vegas, who entered play in a first-place tie. The Express and Aviators both play evening contests Sunday.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque lost a home set to the Aces for the first time since April 16-18, when Reno took two of three. Overall, the Isotopes are 4-4-4 in series in the Duke City this season.

- Montes' homer was his 21st of the season (20 ABQ, 1 COL) setting a new career-high. He blasted 20 last year, all in an Isotopes uniform.

- Willie MacIver notched his seventh multi-hit game of the campaign and second in a row. It is the first time he has produced back-to-back contests with multiple knocks since Aug. 6-9 last year with Double-A Hartford.

- Herron has hit safely in nine straight games, a new career-high. He has reached base safely in 49 of his last 53 contests, compiling a .347/.461/.563 slash line with 15 doubles, a triple, eight long balls, 41 RBI, 37 walks and 23 stolen bases in 24 attempts during the stretch.

- Herron stole his 30th base of the season in the sixth inning, the eighth time in Isotopes history a player has reached that mark (Wilson Valdez - 33, 2003; Eric Reed - 30, 2007; Reggie Abercrombie - 41, 2007; Dee Gordon - 30, 2011 and 49, 2013; Joc Pederson - 30, 2014; Bernard - 30, 2022).

- Bernard was 2-for-5 with the aforementioned pair of run-scoring singles, his 28th multi-hit game since rejoining Albuquerque on July 1, and second in a row. In 29 games at Isotopes Park this season, Bernard is slashing .361/.410/.598 with nine doubles, a triple, six homers, 27 RBI and nine steals. Today was his third game stealing multiple bases.

- Daniel Montaño saw his 12-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 afternoon. During the stretch, he was 16-for-48 with two doubles, three triples, two homers and 11 RBI. Additionally, this was just the third time in Montaño's last 21 contests that he failed to pick up a knock. However, he did steal his first base since swiping a trio on Sept. 11, 2022 for the Yard Goats.

- The four-run fifth inning marked the 62nd time Albuquerque has plated four or more tallies in a frame this season.

- The Isotopes stole five bases (Montaño, MacIver, Herron, Bernard two). It was the 25th time during the second half they have recorded multiple steals in a contest, and seventh occasion with at least five.

- Albuquerque starter Tanner Gordon worked six-plus innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs while striking out eight. It was the sixth time an Isotope pitched into the seventh this year and first since Jeff Criswell on September 1 at Sacramento. Gordon's 10 hits relented marked the 12th time an Albuquerque hurler gave up double-digits in that column and first since Josh Rogers on Aug. 8 at Round Rock (12 in 3.2 IP).

- Gordon's eight strikeouts tied for the second-most in a contest by an Isotope this season. He did it himself on Aug. 30 at Sacramento, while Luis Cessa initially reached the mark on June 13 at Tacoma. The season-high of nine is shared by Criswell (July 1 vs. El Paso) and Connor Seabold (Sept. 2 at Sacramento).

- Gordon threw 100 pitches, the sixth time an Albuquerque pitcher has reached the century mark in 2023. Criswell and Karl Kauffmann each did so twice, while Ben Braymer eclipsed it once.

- Matt Carasiti has allowed a run in back-to-back appearances at the Triple-A level for the first time since July 7-10, 2022 for the Sacramento River Cats.

- Reno took 10 of 12 games from Albuquerque this season, their most amount of wins ever in a season series between the clubs. The Aces went 9-7 against the Isotopes in 2019.

On Deck: The Isotopes begin their final road trip with the opener of a six-game set Tuesday evening at Southwest University Park in El Paso. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. Neither Albuquerque or the Chihuahuas have announced a probable starting pitcher.

