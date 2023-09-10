Sugar Land Shutdown in Series Finale against Dodgers

September 10, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - In their final game of 2023 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (84-52, 34-29), the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (54-84, 21-42) were held to one run for a second straight game, falling 4-1 in their Sunday afternoon contest at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys best scoring chance against LHP Mike Montgomery (W, 4-4) came in the bottom of the second inning. Rylan Bannon worked a one-out walk and following a strikeout, Andrew Knapp walked and Marty Costes was hit by a pitch, loading up the bases, but a groundout stranded all three runners.

RHP Shawn Dubin (L, 1-4) issued a walk in a scoreless first and struck out the side in the second, but had the first three Dodgers' hitters single to load up the bases in the top of the third before a run scored on a double play. A hit batters, a fielder's choice and an infield single led to two more runs for OKC, putting the Dodgers up 3-0.

Out of the bullpen for Sugar Land, LHP Colton Gordon surrendered just one unearned run in the top of the sixth, throwing 3.0 total frames and striking out three. The Space Cowboys plated their only run of the game in the bottom of the eighth when Corey Julks doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. LHP Alec Gamboa (S, 1) walked Bligh Madris with two outs in the eighth but retired the next four straight batters to finish off the win for the Dodgers.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys begin their final road trip of the year in Sacramento against the River Cats on Tuesday night. RHP Ronel Blanco is scheduled to start for an 8:45 pm CT first pitch while Sacramento has not named a starter. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.