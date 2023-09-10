Express Down Chihuahuas 7-3 in 10 Innings on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - The Round Rock Express (37-25 | 81-55) worked to a 7-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (28-34 | 60-77) in 10 innings at Southwest University Ballpark on Saturday night.

Express reliever RHP Grant Anderson (3-1, 3.82) was credited with a blown-save win after allowing El Paso to tie the game before solidifying the win in the 10th inning. Anderson tossed 1.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts. Chihuahuas reliever RHP Sean Poppen (1-3, 6.41) went home with the loss after throwing 2.2 innings that saw five runs, four of which were earned, four hits and two walks.

Along the Train Tracks:

The fourth inning saw the first run of the night when Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian scored after rounding the bases on a single, Jax Biggers walk, Dio Arias force out and Jordan Procyshen single.

Express 1B Blaine Crim drew a leadoff walk in the fifth frame and scored thanks to a single from Fabian to make it a 2-0 game.

El Paso got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when RF Tirso Ornelas hit a double to start the inning then moved to third as LF Taylor Kohlwey grounded out and scored on a sacrifice fly from 3B Evan Mendoza. The Chihuahuas tied the game at 2-2 in the ninth when DH Jantzen Witte hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

The top of the 10th inning saw five runs from Round Rock. A single from LF Dustin Harris scored both Foscue and Crim to start the frame's scoring. Arias then doubled to send Harris across home plate before a two-RBI single from CF Elier Hernandez made it a 7-2 game.

El Paso plated one more run in the bottom of the 10th when C Chandler Seagle doubled to score Mendoza, who started the inning on second base. Three consecutive strikeouts ended the game at 7-3.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Owen White posted one of his best road starts of the season with 6.0 innings that saw one run, five hits, three walks and two strikeouts. RHP Marc Church was scoreless in relief with 1.2 hitless innings and two punchouts of his own.

Express LF Dustin Harris and RF Sandro Fabian each finished with two hits on the night while 1B Blaine Crim, SS Davis Wendzel and 2B Jax Biggers all totaled two RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will finish out their six-game series on Sunday night, with first pitch at Southwest University Park slated for 7:05 p.m. Chihuahuas RHP Anderson Espinoza (6-7, 6.48) is scheduled to start up against an Express pitcher to be announced.

