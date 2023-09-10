Dodgers Win, 2-1, Over Space Cowboys

In bullpen game featuring five different relievers, the Oklahoma City Dodgers held the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to one run and five hits and got just enough offense to capture a 2-1 win Saturday night at Constellation Field. The Dodgers (33-29/83-52) started the scoring on a sacrifice fly by Drew Avans in the third inning. David Dahl blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 2-0. Sugar Land (21-41/54-83) collected just three hits while remaining scoreless through seven innings, as the Dodgers maintained a two-run lead. In the eighth inning, the Space Cowboys loaded the bases with none out before scoring one run on a double play, but ultimately left the tying run at third base. The Dodgers then stranded the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning to keep it a one-run game. After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth, Jake Reed notched a strikeout and then induced a double play to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have won three of the last four games in the current series and are now 5-2 over their last seven games, 7-3 over their last 10 games and 8-4 over their last 12 games.

-Saturday's win was the Dodgers' 83rd overall win this season, becoming the fourth team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to win at least 83 games in one season, joining the 1999, 2015 and 2022 teams...It was also the Dodgers' 44th road win of the year, tying the Bricktown era record single-season set by the 2015 Dodgers, who went 44-28 on the road.

-After scheduling starting pitcher Gavin Stone was scratched, five relievers combined to complete nine innings, with four of the five not allowing a run. Tyson Miller opened the game with 2.1 innings, followed by John Rooney, who earned the win after his 2.2 scoreless innings. Jake Reed picked up his first save of the season after facing the minimum in the ninth inning. Although the pitching staff allowed eight walks, they limited Sugar Land to five hits - all singles - and 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position...Between the last two games, the bullpen has had to cover 14.1 innings while allowing just one run and five hits.

-David Dahl hit his ninth home run of the season in the fourth inning and finished 1-for-4. Dahl is currently on a season-best nine-game hitting streak, going 9-for-34 (.265) with six extra-base hits and six RBI.

-Jonny DeLuca went 1-for-5 with a double and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 13-for-37 (.351) with seven doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI. He has also hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-24 with six extra-base hits and six RBI.

-Overall, the OKC offense continued to struggle, producing just two runs and five hits. It's the third time in five games during the current series the Dodgers finished with two or fewer runs and five or fewer hits. Over the last two games, the Dodgers have scored three runs on 10 hits, going 10-for-59, including 2-for-25 with runners on base and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their season series in Sugar Land at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, looking to win the current series. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

