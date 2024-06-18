Isotopes Homer Past Oklahoma City, 8-5

June 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Isotopes belted four homers-including two from Grant Lavigne-and scored runs in the final four frames while Coco Montes tallied four hits and Sam Hilliard drove in four RBI en route to an 8-5 victory over Oklahoma City Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes won their third-straight game, setting a new season-high. The club hadn't won three-straight since claiming the final three games of the 2023 season against Oklahoma City. Had been 0-6 vying for a third-straight win. Albuquerque last won four-plus games in-a-row from Aug. 19-26, 2023, a seven-game win streak.

- Kyle Freeland, making his second rehab start with the Isotopes, tossed 4.0 frames and allowed two runs on two hits and four walks with four punchouts. It's the 13th Isotope start with four-plus walks in a contest. Over his two starts, Freeland has completed 8.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits, a homer and five walks with eight strikeouts.

-In his first rehab game with Albuquerque, Sean Bouchard went 1-for-3 with two walks. His single had an exit velocity of 95.3 MPH

-Grant Lavigne launched two homers on the night, the sixth Isotopes two homer game in 2024 and third in June (also: Michael Toglia, June 1 vs. Oklahoma City and Willie MacIver, June 12 vs. El Paso). The feat has been done three times at home and on the road.

-Albuquerque connected on four homers for the night, the seventh time belting at least four in a game and third time on the road (other: May 8 at El Paso, four, and May 9 at El Paso, six).

-The Isotopes improved to 2-13 in series openers and 2-4 on the road (other: May 21 at Salt Lake, 9-6).

-The Isotopes staff limited Oklahoma City to two extra-base knocks, the 17th time the club has held an opponent to two or fewer.

Despite scoring eight runs, the Isotopes left 10 on base, the 15th time the club has left double-digit baserunners on-base and fourth in June.

-All five of Albuquerque's wins over Oklahoma City have been decided by three runs or fewer.

-Lavigne's two-homer game is the second of his career (also: July 5, 2023, with Double-A Hartford). Tallied his 13th multi-hit contest of the year and second three-hit game. Has back-to-back multi-RBI games for the first time in 2024.

-Sam Hilliard tallied two hits, a homer, and four RBI, his 26th multi-hit contest of the year fourth in his last six games. The four RBI is a season-high and the most in a game since May 14, 2022, with Colorado vs. Kansas City. Has a seven-game hitting streak, slashing .387/.441/.839 with a double, two triples, three homers and nine RBI. Belted his 76th Isotopes homer, extending his franchise record. Is three homers away from tying the Albuquerque Dukes Triple-A record (Mike Busch, 1993-96). Passed Mike Tacuhman on the Isotopes all-time RBI leaderboard with his 214th, good enough for third place.

-Coco Montes recorded his second four-hit game in his last three contests and third on the year. It's his team-leading 28th multi-hit game of the season and third in his last four. Passed Mike Tacuhman on the Isotopes all-time RBI leaderboard with his 213th, good enough for fourth place.

-Jimmy Herron belted his fifth homer of the year and second in his last three games. Has an RBI in three-straight contests for the first time in 2024. Over last three games, is 5-for-12 with two homers and four RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Oklahoma City meet for game two tomorrow at 10:00 am MT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Noah Davis to the hill while Oklahoma City hasn't announced a starter yet.

